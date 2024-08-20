Zeenat Aman reveals vodka kept attendees in 'high spirits' at award show: 'Enough shenanigans were...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kylian Mbappe files Rs 511 crore complaint against former club PSG over…

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

Mpox scare: AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients amid global surge in cases

Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker dances to 'Kala Chashma' song, watch viral video here

ICC moves Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 out of Bangladesh amid political unrest, will now be played in…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

Kylian Mbappe files Rs 511 crore complaint against former club PSG over…

Kylian Mbappe files Rs 511 crore complaint against former club PSG over…

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

10 best films of Salim-Javed

10 best films of Salim-Javed

Highest-grossing films of Shraddha Kapoor, here's where Stree 2 stands

Highest-grossing films of Shraddha Kapoor, here's where Stree 2 stands

IAS Tina Dabi: Where is UPSC topper currently posted?

IAS Tina Dabi: Where is UPSC topper currently posted?

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

Jaya Bachchan reveals she never wanted to be a part of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Zanjeer: 'My co-star was...'

Jaya Bachchan reveals she never wanted to be a part of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Zanjeer: 'My co-star was...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Zeenat Aman reveals vodka kept attendees in 'high spirits' at award show: 'Enough shenanigans were...'

Zeenat Aman took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from an award event she attended in Sri Lanka in 2010.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 07:51 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Zeenat Aman reveals vodka kept attendees in 'high spirits' at award show: 'Enough shenanigans were...'
Zeenat Aman (Image credit: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has shared some moments from her "quiet years" of her life and revealed that there are very few glamorous pictures from a certain point of her life.

    She took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from an award event she attended in Sri Lanka in 2010. "There aren't too many pictures of me from this phase of my life. And certainly very few glamorous ones. Which makes this memory all the sweeter. Those were the quiet years - acutely so for me, but probably a phase that many middle aged women can relate to," she said.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

    The actress said, "It was the summer of 2010, and the who's who of Hindi cinema had flown down to Colombo, Sri Lanka, to attend the IIFA Awards. I was quite surprised to receive an invite, steeped as I was in homemaking alongside the odd work appearance."

    "Despite some reluctance on my part, the awards committee insisted on plucking me out of my self-imposed obscurity." She said it was her sons who accompanied her. "So, my two boys and I packed our bags and boarded a flight. It turned out to be a wonderful visit. I was honoured with an award for Outstanding Achievement in Cinema, and felt the allure of my craft after a long while. Not to mention that the people-watching was exceptional."

    The actress said that she is more an "observer than a talker". "The event was sponsored by a renowned alcohol company, and their vodka kept the attendees in unguarded, high spirits. There were enough shenanigans underway to fill a gossip magazine, but you know me, I believe discretion is the better part of valour," she said. 

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

     
    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    'Welcome to NDA family': Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi amid Champai Soren's next move

    'Welcome to NDA family': Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi amid Champai Soren's next move

    Meet lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, married to Goa businessman, she is...

    Meet lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, married to Goa businessman, she is...

    Elon Musk's X to shut operations in Brazil due to...

    Elon Musk's X to shut operations in Brazil due to...

    Rani Mukerji's cousin Samrat Mukherjee arrested in Kolkata, details inside

    Rani Mukerji's cousin Samrat Mukherjee arrested in Kolkata, details inside

    This company's revenue crosses Rs 300 crore mark, know its connection with Ratan Tata

    This company's revenue crosses Rs 300 crore mark, know its connection with Ratan Tata

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    States with most alcohol consumption by girls

    States with most alcohol consumption by girls

    NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

    NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

    Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

    Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

    Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

    Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

    This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

    This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement