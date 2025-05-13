On Monday, the senior actress took to her Instagram, and shared a clip from her film Hum Kisise Kum Naheen. The actress narrated the story behind her only scene in the film.

Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman, who can be seen in the recently released streaming series The Royals, is revisiting some old places.

On Monday, the senior actress took to her Instagram, and shared a clip from her film Hum Kisise Kum Naheen. The actress narrated the story behind her only scene in the film.

She also penned a long caption, as she wrote, “Oh, you’re a Hindi cinema buff but you’ve never heard this song? That, my dear, is probably because you are very young. Play it for your parents, and they’ll immediately be able to place it. Here’s the truth, of all the men I worked with from the Kapoor khandan, Rishi and I interacted the least both socially and professionally. In fact, in all the years that our careers overlapped, we only featured together in this one song. That too because Director Nasir Hussain had me pinned as a bit of a lucky talisman that year. Why? Because ‘Yaadon ki Baaraat’, his previous film in which I had starred, had been a blockbuster hit”.

The actress further mentioned that she too was quite pleased by the success of that film, and found herself unable to refuse Nasir’s request of making a special appearance in ‘Hum Kisise Kum Naheen’.

She shared, “My role involved just this one Qawalli number (the only one of my career) and a romantic scene with Chintu ji. Those of you who follow this page know that my co-stars often found my height prohibitive. Within the rigid gender constructs of Hindi cinema (or perhaps world cinema), it was considered unappealing for an actress to be taller than her on-screen love interest. So there we were, Chintu ji and I flirting for the camera on a russet leather couch, but for some reason our seated positions made our height difference more strikingly apparent”.

“Much to Chintu ji’s chagrin, Nasir Saab propped him up on first one and then two cushions to make him appear taller than me! The banter is quite fun I think. After all, which one of you ladies reading this has never accused your paramour of something along the lines of - “Jahaan chikni surat dekhte ho, phisal jaate ho!” Am I right?”, she added.

