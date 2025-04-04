Zeenat Aman shared her memory during the shoot of the popular Pukar song. Also, she revealed that it was Amitabh Bachchan's first shoot after the life-threatening accident of Coolie.

Zeenat Aman has been part of several chartbusters where she charmed the masses with her beauty. Among them, 'Samundar Mein Naha Ke' from the Pukar tops the list. Recently the Qurbani actress shared the clip of the song on her official Instagram and shared interesting behind-the-scene trivia.

Zeenat recalled the hot temperature, the Don actress wrote, "Uff.. I’ll be candid. This is a bit of a gratuitous post brought on by the summer. It’s just so damn hot! The weather I mean. Though I won’t be too coy to say that Mr.Bachchan and I romancing to those salty lyrics are quite sizzling too.”

Calling it a 'blast', Zeenat remembered the experience of shooting the song, “Director-producer Ramesh Behl’s Pukar was a blast to shoot. Its anti-colonial underpinning, excellent cast, and catchy songs were what drew me to the script," she wrote. Zeenat further added that there was no such proper choreography or even lip-syncing, "Now Goa in the early 80s was quiet, idyllic, and unpeopled. So Samundar Mein Naha Ke was shot on an empty beach and it was an easy-breezy affair. For me at least! I didn’t have any lip-syncing to do, nor much choreography to learn."

Watch the viral song

Zeenat said the instruction that was given to them for the song, "The brief was as basic as they come – look pretty! So there I was in a titillating white outfit, with a bit of midriff on display, rolling around in the surf, while Mr Bachchan pranced around me like an ardent bird-of-paradise,” she wrote.

The Hare Rama Hare Krishna actress asserted her otherwise seamless performance was hampered by a tiny fact, “I can’t swim! I had to swallow a fair amount of nerves (and seawater) for those shots of me writhing in the swash! Despite taking a few tumbles in the waves and being left with sand in uncomfortable places, I thought I did a convincing job of being a jal pari.”

Zeenat revealed that this song was the first shoot of Amitabh Bachchan after the horrific accident on the sets of Coolie. “P.S: Here’s another titbit for you. This was Mr Bachchan’s first shoot after the life-threatening accident he suffered on the sets of Coolie in 1982. Speaking about 'Bachchan mania', Zeenat added, that it "was well-established in the country by then, and the nation practically held its breath till he was in the clear. So as you can imagine, the atmosphere on set was particularly buoyant during the making of this film." On the work front, Zeenat will be seen making her comeback with Netflix's series The Royals.