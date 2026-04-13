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Zeenat Aman recalls how a 'bruised' Asha Bhosle performed at concert after an accident: 'She took the stage by storm'

Remembering the late singer Asha Bhosle, Zeenat Aman wrote, "Asha ji gifted me the soundtrack to my success! How very many hours I have spent with her voice in my ears and how much love I have received for lip-syncing along."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 13, 2026, 08:32 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Zeenat Aman recalls how a 'bruised' Asha Bhosle performed at concert after an accident: 'She took the stage by storm'
Zeenat Aman pens heartfelt tribute to Asha Bhosle
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Veteran actress Zeenat Aman penned a heartfelt tribute to the late singing legend Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture of the late singer. She mentioned that Bhosle sang multiple iconic songs for her and also recalled how the legendary singer once turned up for a musical event despite getting injured in an accident a day before.

Zeenat wrote, "I am grieving the loss of a legendary talent today. Asha ji’s was a voice that captivated generations, and it was my supreme privilege that she sang so many of the film songs picturised on me. Dum Maro Dum, Chura Liya, Do Lafzon Ki, Meri Soni Meri Tamanna, Khatouba...the list goes on. One could perhaps say, Asha ji gifted me the soundtrack to my success! How very many hours I have spent with her voice in my ears and how much love I have received for lip-syncing along. My own association with Asha ji was long and warmly cordial."

"While she was always very affectionate when we met, I truly got an insight to her character about a decade ago. We were both due to appear at a musical evening in Kolkata, and when Ashaji arrived I was horrified to see that she was covered in bruises and nicks. It turned out that she had been in an accident the previous day, but was determined to keep her professional commitment! Lo and behold, she took the stage by storm and kept the giddy audience in her thrall for many hours. Mind you, Asha ji was well into her 80s by this point, and it’s safe to say I left the event both impressed and inspired. So thank you, Asha ji, for the music and the grace. Your voice shall never fade", the actress added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

With a career spanning over eight decades, Asha Bhosle was known for her versatility and has sung many memorable melodies, from romantic songs to ghazals to peppy numbers. Among her most popular songs are Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, In Aankhon Ki Masti Mein, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Duniya Mein Logon Ko, and Zara Se Jhoom Loon Main. 

READ | Asha Bhosle tragic life: Legendary singer faced domestic abuse, attempted suicide, her daughter shot herself, son died of cancer

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