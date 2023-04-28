Zeenat Aman recalls feeling hurt, humiliated when Dev Anand 'misunderstood' her relationship with Raj Kapoor

Zeenat Aman-Dev Anand

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman finally revealed the real reason behind the differences with her mentor and co-star Dev Anand. Zeenat has been sharing the unknown side of her bond with the late actor-filmmaker. In the third post, Zeenat shared a vintage photo of her with Anand and disclosed that Dev 'misunderstood' her relationship equation with actor-director Raj Kapoor, and he was hurt by the actress.

Sharing the post, Aman wrote, "When I embarked on my cinematic career, It was the age of the Golden Trio. The genius of Dev saab, Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor was widely acknowledged, and any actor worth their salt recognised that these three giants had shaped and were shaping Hindi cinema." She further mentioned that as her career was booming with offers, she wished to collaborate and work with then-co-star, Raj Kapoor, under his banner. And when she was offered Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Zeenat agreed to be a part of it instantly. "Meanwhile Raj ji's 1973 release Bobby had been a blockbuster hit that had swept every award. We knew each other socially too, exchanging warm greetings at public events. He was also my costar in Vakil Babu and Gopichand Jasoos. Naturally, I wanted to be directed by him under the RK banner, and when the opportunity arose I jumped at it. The story of how I landed SSS is well-known, so I won’t repeat it."

Zeenat added that Satyam Shivam Sundaram was the seed that led to differences between her and Dev. However, even she got to know about it years later, through Anand's biography book. "Years later, in 2007, ‘Romancing with Life’, Dev Saab’s autobiography hit the stands. In it, he professed that he was in love with me, and insinuated that Raj ji and I had more than a director-actor equation which broke his heart."

The actress was humiliated, hurt and disconcerted that her mentor and the person she loved platonically would not only believe such a story devoid of a shred of truth but then would also go on to publish it for the world to read. Aman concluded the post by sharing her views on Dev and stated, "I will always remember Dev saab for his rare talent and warm guidance. He has my earnest gratitude and I do not tolerate disrespect to his name."