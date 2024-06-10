Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

NEET UG 2024 entrance exam to be cancelled? Big UPDATE students need to know

Zeenat Aman recalls facing moral policing while playing sex worker in Manoranjan; Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor react

Why did RBI bring 100 tonnes of gold reserves from UK to India? Governor Shaktikanta Das explains

BTS' Jin, Jimin, RM, Jungkook, J-hope, V and Suga to reunite in Seoul, details inside

PM Modi Cabinet 3.0: What is difference between Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State? How much salary do they get?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IPS officer who got married at 14, became mother at 18, later cracked UPSC exam, she is posted at...

'Don’t look at my mom': Jeh gives death stare to paps who click Kareena Kapoor's photos in viral video, fans react

Mumbai Rain: Monsoon arrives early in Maharashtra, IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rains

7 tips to improve concentration in children 

8 most congested cities in world

https://www.dnaindia.com/web-stories/viral/8-existing-modern-royal-families-of-india-1717643990787

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Operation Arnon: Israel Rescues 4 Hostages In Gaza Held By Hamas On October 7 Attack

Kartik Aaryan had nervous thoughts about devoting two years to Chandu Champion: 'I won’t be seen anywhere' | Exclusive

Meet Pawan Kalyan's first wife Nandini, dragged star to court, accused him of bigamy, he paid her Rs 5 crore for...

With Mr & Mrs Mahi, Srikanth, Rajkummar Rao has reminded Bollywood of content's pull at box office; superstars take note

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Zeenat Aman recalls facing moral policing while playing sex worker in Manoranjan; Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor react

"The 70s were a wonderful time to be alive! Despite the moral police (they’re always around) the atmosphere of experimentation, freedom and fashion was unmatchable", wrote Zeenat Aman

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 04:23 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Zeenat Aman recalls facing moral policing while playing sex worker in Manoranjan; Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor react
Zeenat Aman/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Zeenat Aman said that moral policing has been a 'steady companion' throughout her career, and when she played a sex worker in Manoranjan, the moral police had a field day with the film released in 1974. Apart from Zeenat, the movie also starred Sanjeev Kumar and Shammi Kapoor, who also directed the romantic comedy.

Taking to her Instagram, Zeenat shared a series of photos from Manoranjan, and wrote, "If I’ve had a steady companion through my career, it’s been the moral police. And, my goodness, did they have a field day with this one. Manoranjan defied existing conventions. It was an adaptation of the fabulous 1963 American comedy Irma Le Douce, and it featured me in the starring role of Nisha. A sex worker with a sense of dignity, independence and humour. Filming Manoranjan was a ‘haste-haste, khelte-khelte’ affair. It was Shammi Kapoor’s directorial debut, had RD Burman in the role of music director, and Sanjeev Kumar as the leading man. The producer FC Mehra was a family friend. We shot the film entirely in studios in Mumbai, and it released in 1974."

Sharing more details about her character, the veteran actress added, "Nisha was no damsel in distress! Her outfits were flirtatious and sexy, but more importantly, she was unapologetic about how she earns a living. This was a character that I could have fun with: sexually liberated, financially independent, and fully capable of locking horns with, and turning down, any man. I've always maintained that I am a 'director’s actor', and I do believe Shammi ji coaxed out one of my better performances with this film. The music and costumes were also a hoot. In Aaya Hoon Main Tujh Ko Le Jaoonga, we dance upon gigantic musical instruments, Chori Chori Solah Singar (sung by Asha ji) has a titillating shower sequence, and Dulhan Maike Chali is pictured entirely in a police van full of sex workers being taken to the police station and was sung by all three Mangeshkar sisters! If you’re interested, you can watch these on YouTube."

"The 70s were a wonderful time to be alive! Despite the moral police (they’re always around) the atmosphere of experimentation, freedom and fashion was unmatchable. I wonder if some of my older followers remember this film? I’d love to hear your memories of watching it or any discussion it may have provoked. Enjoy your Monday and have a lovely week, everybody", she concluded her post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Reacting to her post, Priyanka Chopra said that moral police is still around as she commented, "Moral police is still around and wil continue to be around it seems! But you are beyond." Anil Kapoor wrote, "Loved the film, the song, picturisations and performances...screening of the film/picture ka pehla trial show was at the iconic RK studios auditorium with friends and families of the warm, gracious and generous Krishna Aunty/ Mrs. Raj Kapoor."

READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan in this National Award-winning film

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Anushka Sharma grooves to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Kajra Re, recreates iconic steps in throwback viral video

Reasi terror attack: 10 pilgrims killed, several injured, NIA reaches J&K to coordinate with local police

This actor lost father at 5, worked as bus conductor, became superstar, later faced bankruptcy because...

SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Bangladesh

Delhi Metro Phase 4 to include 42 new stations, 65.20 km network; first stretch to open in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement