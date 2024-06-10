Zeenat Aman recalls facing moral policing while playing sex worker in Manoranjan; Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor react

"The 70s were a wonderful time to be alive! Despite the moral police (they’re always around) the atmosphere of experimentation, freedom and fashion was unmatchable", wrote Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman said that moral policing has been a 'steady companion' throughout her career, and when she played a sex worker in Manoranjan, the moral police had a field day with the film released in 1974. Apart from Zeenat, the movie also starred Sanjeev Kumar and Shammi Kapoor, who also directed the romantic comedy.

Taking to her Instagram, Zeenat shared a series of photos from Manoranjan, and wrote, "If I’ve had a steady companion through my career, it’s been the moral police. And, my goodness, did they have a field day with this one. Manoranjan defied existing conventions. It was an adaptation of the fabulous 1963 American comedy Irma Le Douce, and it featured me in the starring role of Nisha. A sex worker with a sense of dignity, independence and humour. Filming Manoranjan was a ‘haste-haste, khelte-khelte’ affair. It was Shammi Kapoor’s directorial debut, had RD Burman in the role of music director, and Sanjeev Kumar as the leading man. The producer FC Mehra was a family friend. We shot the film entirely in studios in Mumbai, and it released in 1974."

Sharing more details about her character, the veteran actress added, "Nisha was no damsel in distress! Her outfits were flirtatious and sexy, but more importantly, she was unapologetic about how she earns a living. This was a character that I could have fun with: sexually liberated, financially independent, and fully capable of locking horns with, and turning down, any man. I've always maintained that I am a 'director’s actor', and I do believe Shammi ji coaxed out one of my better performances with this film. The music and costumes were also a hoot. In Aaya Hoon Main Tujh Ko Le Jaoonga, we dance upon gigantic musical instruments, Chori Chori Solah Singar (sung by Asha ji) has a titillating shower sequence, and Dulhan Maike Chali is pictured entirely in a police van full of sex workers being taken to the police station and was sung by all three Mangeshkar sisters! If you’re interested, you can watch these on YouTube."

"The 70s were a wonderful time to be alive! Despite the moral police (they’re always around) the atmosphere of experimentation, freedom and fashion was unmatchable. I wonder if some of my older followers remember this film? I’d love to hear your memories of watching it or any discussion it may have provoked. Enjoy your Monday and have a lovely week, everybody", she concluded her post.

Reacting to her post, Priyanka Chopra said that moral police is still around as she commented, "Moral police is still around and wil continue to be around it seems! But you are beyond." Anil Kapoor wrote, "Loved the film, the song, picturisations and performances...screening of the film/picture ka pehla trial show was at the iconic RK studios auditorium with friends and families of the warm, gracious and generous Krishna Aunty/ Mrs. Raj Kapoor."

