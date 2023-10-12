Zeenat Aman recalls being humiliated on set by drunk director due to Amitabh Bachchan's fault: 'Tears of indignation...'

Zeenat Aman makes up for missing wishing Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday by sharing the story of 'only time' the actor came late on set.

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 81st birthday on October 11. A number of celebrities wished him on his special day, however, Zeenat Aman missed wishing him and to make it up for it, she penned an anecdote of the ‘only time’ Amitabh Bachchan came late on set.

On Thursday, Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram and sharing an adorable photo with Amitabh Bachchan from their young days, the actress wrote, “I missed wishing Mr. Bachchan on his

birthday yesterday, so let me make up for it by telling a story about him that I mentioned previously. The story of the only time that I remember Mr. Bachchan being late to set. For reasons that will become clear - I'm not going to mention the name of the film we were shooting for, nor the year, nor the names of the director and producer involved.”

The actress then narrated the story of how she was ‘humiliated’ by the film’s director even though she was on time and Amitabh Bachchan was late on the set. The actress wrote, “We had a morning shift that day, and I hitched a ride to set with the film's producer. As always, I had my script in hand and rehearsed my lines as we drove to the studio. Upon my arrival, I went directly to my makeup room and informed

the crew to send me a message once Mr. Bachchan was ready for the shot. Our "roll time" came and went, but there was no sign of Mr. Bachchan. 30 minutes passed. Then 45. An entire hour went by before there was a knock on the door. An AD informed me that Mr. Bachchan had arrived. And that he'd run straight from his car to the set!”

She added, “I immediately leaped up and made my way downstairs. I had just about stepped foot on set when from across the room the director let loose a torrent of abuse! He was absolutely

catatonic, and under the impression that it was I who had held up production. The cast and crew stood in stunned silence as this director ranted and raved at me. I couldn't get a word in edgeways, and tears of indignation rushed to my eyes. I glared at the director, did an about-turn, marched straight back to my makeup room, and told my team to pack up.”

She then revealed that Amitabh Bachchan apologized to her and said, “Even as they zipped up my makeup kit, the lovely producer arrived at my door, followed closely by Mr. Bachchan. "Babs, I know it's my fault. The man is a fool and he's drunk. Let it go and let's get to work," he said. I accepted Mr. Bachchan's apology of course but I was still stinging from the unwarranted dressing down I had received.”

She further added that even the director fell on her feet and apologized to her and said, “I was in no mood to shoot after that humiliation. When I finally softened and agreed to come back on set, the director

threw himself at my feet and begged my forgiveness. It was all rather melodramatic, and though I completed the film, I never worked with that director again.”

Zeenat Aman and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together in several films like Don, Laawaris, Dostana, Pukar, The Great Gambler and more.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Ganapath. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie also stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon and is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 20. The film is set to clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas.

