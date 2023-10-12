Headlines

Jaideep Ahlawat recalls getting nightmares after Raazi, reveals Alia Bhatt ‘threatened’ to block his number if...

World Cup 2023: Will Shubman Gill recover in time for India vs Pakistan mega clash? Here's the latest update

Viral video: Girl dances on busy street for Insta reel, internet asks, 'aisa confidence kahan milega'

Zeenat Aman recalls being humiliated on set by drunk director due to Amitabh Bachchan's fault: 'Tears of indignation...'

This NIT graduate quit high-paying UK job, became actor without telling family, now set to star in Rs 400-crore film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jaideep Ahlawat recalls getting nightmares after Raazi, reveals Alia Bhatt ‘threatened’ to block his number if...

Viral video: Girl dances on busy street for Insta reel, internet asks, 'aisa confidence kahan milega'

World Cup 2023: Will Shubman Gill recover in time for India vs Pakistan mega clash? Here's the latest update

8 Indian cricketers who are also politicians

5 must-watch films and shows with backdrop of Israel-Palestine conflict

7 health benefits of custard apple (sitafal)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Israel Gaza war day 6 update: Shocking war visuals of one of the deadliest attacks in Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Who Is Mohammed Deif -The Mastermind Behind 3,600 Deaths

Israel Gaza War: Gaza faces ‘humanitarian catastrophe,’ no electricity as sole power plant stops working

Jaideep Ahlawat recalls getting nightmares after Raazi, reveals Alia Bhatt ‘threatened’ to block his number if...

This NIT graduate quit high-paying UK job, became actor without telling family, now set to star in Rs 400-crore film

Zeenat Aman recalls being humiliated on set by drunk director due to Amitabh Bachchan's fault: 'Tears of indignation...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Zeenat Aman recalls being humiliated on set by drunk director due to Amitabh Bachchan's fault: 'Tears of indignation...'

Zeenat Aman makes up for missing wishing Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday by sharing the story of 'only time' the actor came late on set.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 81st birthday on October 11. A number of celebrities wished him on his special day, however, Zeenat Aman missed wishing him and to make it up for it, she penned an anecdote of the ‘only time’ Amitabh Bachchan came late on set. 

On Thursday, Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram and sharing an adorable photo with Amitabh Bachchan from their young days, the actress wrote, “I missed wishing Mr. Bachchan on his
birthday yesterday, so let me make up for it by telling a story about him that I mentioned previously. The story of the only time that I remember Mr. Bachchan being late to set. For reasons that will become clear - I'm not going to mention the name of the film we were shooting for, nor the year, nor the names of the director and producer involved.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

The actress then narrated the story of how she was ‘humiliated’ by the film’s director even though she was on time and Amitabh Bachchan was late on the set. The actress wrote, “We had a morning shift that day, and I hitched a ride to set with the film's producer. As always, I had my script in hand and rehearsed my lines as we drove to the studio. Upon my arrival, I went directly to my makeup room and informed
the crew to send me a message once Mr. Bachchan was ready for the shot. Our "roll time" came and went, but there was no sign of Mr. Bachchan. 30 minutes passed. Then 45. An entire hour went by before there was a knock on the door. An AD informed me that Mr. Bachchan had arrived. And that he'd run straight from his car to the set!”

She added, “I immediately leaped up and made my way downstairs. I had just about stepped foot on set when from across the room the director let loose a torrent of abuse! He was absolutely
catatonic, and under the impression that it was I who had held up production. The cast and crew stood in stunned silence as this director ranted and raved at me. I couldn't get a word in edgeways, and tears of indignation rushed to my eyes. I glared at the director, did an about-turn, marched straight back to my makeup room, and told my team to pack up.” 

She then revealed that Amitabh Bachchan apologized to her and said, “Even as they zipped up my makeup kit, the lovely producer arrived at my door, followed closely by Mr. Bachchan. "Babs, I know it's my fault. The man is a fool and he's drunk. Let it go and let's get to work," he said. I accepted Mr. Bachchan's apology of course but I was still stinging from the unwarranted dressing down I had received.” 

She further added that even the director fell on her feet and apologized to her and said, “I was in no mood to shoot after that humiliation. When I finally softened and agreed to come back on set, the director
threw himself at my feet and begged my forgiveness. It was all rather melodramatic, and though I completed the film, I never worked with that director again.” 

Zeenat Aman and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together in several films like Don, Laawaris, Dostana, Pukar, The Great Gambler and more.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Ganapath. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie also stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon and is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 20. The film is set to clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas.

Read 'Stole my style': Zeenat Aman reacts after Janhvi Kapoor recreates her popular look, Jackie Shroff says 'show these...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mia Khalifa fired by podcast, Playboy over tweet 'condoning death' in Israel-Hamas war, reacts: 'I’m more angry at...'

Asha Parekh questions The Kashmir Files makers for not giving money to Kashmiri Hindus: '50 crore bhi to de sakte the'

Sony TV issues statement on viral Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 clip where Amitabh Bachchan mocks MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to ‘crush and destroy' Hamas; every member is a ‘dead man'

RBI bans this bank from onboarding new customers on mobile app

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE