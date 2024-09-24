Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This actress was linked to Mahesh Bhatt, Kabir Bedi, Danny Denzongpa, still never found love, died tragically after...

Zeenat Aman recalls being 'high as a kite' after filming Dum Maaro Dum song: 'I was in no state to...'

PM Modi meets Ukraine President Zelenskyy for second time in a month, reiterates support for resolution of conflict

Meet tribal student, who had no books, trekked 3 km daily for internet, cracked NEET in first attempt, he is from...

Delhi Metro: DMRC receives first ‘Make in India’ driverless metro trainset, to operate at speed of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This actress was linked to Mahesh Bhatt, Kabir Bedi, Danny Denzongpa, still never found love, died tragically after...

This actress was linked to Mahesh Bhatt, Kabir Bedi, Danny Denzongpa, still never found love, died tragically after...

Zeenat Aman recalls being 'high as a kite' after filming Dum Maaro Dum song: 'I was in no state to...'

Zeenat Aman recalls being 'high as a kite' after filming Dum Maaro Dum song: 'I was in no state to...'

PM Modi meets Ukraine President Zelenskyy for second time in a month, reiterates support for resolution of conflict

PM Modi meets Ukraine President Zelenskyy for second time in a month, reiterates support for resolution of conflict

What is the right time to wake up in morning?

What is the right time to wake up in morning?

9 Bollywood films that are remakes of Korean movies

9 Bollywood films that are remakes of Korean movies

5 laziest animals in the world

5 laziest animals in the world

मरा समझ पोस्टमार्टम कर रहे थे डॉक्टर, अचानक उठ खड़ा हुआ शख्स, बोला- अभी मैं जिंदा हूं...

मरा समझ पोस्टमार्टम कर रहे थे डॉक्टर, अचानक उठ खड़ा हुआ शख्स, बोला- अभी मैं जिंदा हूं...

Jharkhand News: मधुमक्खियों का जहरीला डंक, झारखंड में एक ही परिवार के 4 लोगों की जान गई 

Jharkhand News: मधुमक्खियों का जहरीला डंक, झारखंड में एक ही परिवार के 4 लोगों की जान गई 

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet 5 non-IIT graduates behind India’s top startups

Meet 5 non-IIT graduates behind India’s top startups

Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more

Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more

How was universe created as per Hinduism?

How was universe created as per Hinduism?

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

India's richest actress received Rs 25 as her first salary, became biggest female star, died young and penniless at...

India's richest actress received Rs 25 as her first salary, became biggest female star, died young and penniless at...

This actress named first female superstar of Bollywood, husband won’t allow biopic on her, remake found her glory

This actress named first female superstar of Bollywood, husband won’t allow biopic on her, remake found her glory

Ananya Panday poses with Orry, Faye D'Souza in BTS pics from Call Me Bae; Vir Das, Varun Sood also make appearance

Ananya Panday poses with Orry, Faye D'Souza in BTS pics from Call Me Bae; Vir Das, Varun Sood also make appearance

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Zeenat Aman recalls being 'high as a kite' after filming Dum Maaro Dum song: 'I was in no state to...'

Zeenat Aman recalled that she actually "took long pulls" from hashish-filled chillum to look "stoned" while shooting Dum Maro Dum song in Nepal.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 06:20 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Zeenat Aman recalls being 'high as a kite' after filming Dum Maaro Dum song: 'I was in no state to...'
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Zeenat Aman walked down the memory lane on Monday, September 23, and shared an anecdote from the 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna. She shared that how she got 'high as a kite' after taking the 'hippy offerings', and how the crew members had to take her to a 'beautiful vantage point' till the time she got sober.

Recalling the memories, the actress shared a picture from the song and wrote, "We were in Kathmandu shooting Hare Rama Hare Krishna, and Dev Saab had rounded up a gaggle of hippies from the streets to be featured in the song. Which song? The picture is a dead giveaway - Dum Maro Dum of course! The hippy extras were delighted with their good fortune. They were not only getting to pack their chillums with hashish in beautiful Nepal, they were also getting free food, going to feature in a Bollywood movie and were being paid to boot."

"Now Dev Saab wanted authenticity in this sequence. My character, the drug addled Janice, had to really look stoned. And the easiest way to achieve this was to partake in the hippy offerings! So there I was, still in my teens, gamely taking long pulls from their chillum for take after take. By the time we wrapped the day’s work I was high as a kite! I was in no state to return to the hotel in that happy, dizzy and slightly gormless haze. So some of the team members packed me into a car and took me on a drive to a beautiful vantage point. There in the cold mountain air, I contemplated the Himalayas and slowly, peacefully came down from my high", Zeenat continued.

The Qurbani actress concluded that how her mother got furious and scolded the crew members as she stated, "I later found out that my mother was furious when she learnt what happened, and gave the senior crew members a sharp tongue lashing for allowing her precious child to "do drugs"! Luckily, I was spared her wrath. Well, what can I say, it was the 70s, and I was something of a flower child."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Dum Maro Dum song was composed by RD Burman, written by Anand Bakshi, and sung by Asha Bhosle. The track became a chartbuster and has attained a cult status in India. Asha Bhosle even won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song featured in Hare Rama Hare Krishna helmed and headlined by Dev Anand.

READ | This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan subtly reacts to Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours in viral video, flaunts..

Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan subtly reacts to Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours in viral video, flaunts..

India's richest actress received Rs 25 as her first salary, became biggest female star, died young and penniless at...

India's richest actress received Rs 25 as her first salary, became biggest female star, died young and penniless at...

Devara release trailer: Jr NTR wages war against Saif Ali Khan in Koratala Siva's bloody actioner

Devara release trailer: Jr NTR wages war against Saif Ali Khan in Koratala Siva's bloody actioner

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani dine at chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant; see how chef welcomed the two

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani dine at chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant; see how chef welcomed the two

Delhi Metro: DMRC receives first ‘Make in India’ driverless metro trainset, to operate at speed of...

Delhi Metro: DMRC receives first ‘Make in India’ driverless metro trainset, to operate at speed of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 5 non-IIT graduates behind India’s top startups

Meet 5 non-IIT graduates behind India’s top startups

Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more

Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more

How was universe created as per Hinduism?

How was universe created as per Hinduism?

Ananya Panday poses with Orry, Faye D'Souza in BTS pics from Call Me Bae; Vir Das, Varun Sood also make appearance

Ananya Panday poses with Orry, Faye D'Souza in BTS pics from Call Me Bae; Vir Das, Varun Sood also make appearance

5 most reliable electric cars in the world

5 most reliable electric cars in the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement