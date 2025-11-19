Zeenat Aman, one of the highest-paid actresses of her time, owns luxurious home in Mumbai, seafront vacation house in..., her net worth is Rs...

Zeenat Aman became unstoppable in the film industry, working with some of the biggest superstars, including Shashi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Jeetendra, among others, in hit films. It did not take long for Zeenat Aman to become one of the highest-paid actresses.

Over the years, many actresses have become a part of the Indian film industry, but only a few of them have managed to carve out a legendary status. One of them is none other than Zeenat Aman, who is celebrating her 74th birthday today. Zeenat Aman first came into the limelight after winning the Femina Miss India and the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in the 70s. In the same year that she won, Zeenat Aman also made her film debut with films like The Evil Within (1970), Hungama (1971), and Hulchul (1971). Zeenat Aman was quickly gaining traction in Bollywood; however, her breakthrough came after she starred in Dev Anand's hit film, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, in 1971.

Was Zeenat Aman the highest-paid actress in Bollywood?

Zeenat Aman became unstoppable in the film industry, working with some of the biggest superstars, including Shashi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Jeetendra, among others, in hit films. It did not take long for Zeenat Aman to become one of the highest-paid actresses of her time, and she was touted as a sex symbol in the media.

As per media reports, Zeenat Aman, along with Hema Malini, was one of the highest-paid actresses in the 70s and the 80s. The actress earned Rs 3 lakh for Qurbani in 1979 and Rs 2.05 lakh for Dharam Veer.

In 1978, at the peak of her career, Zeenat Aman married Sanjay Khan, who was already married and a father of four children. Their marriage was annulled in 1979, after Sanjay Khan allegedly beat and physically assaulted her.

In 1985, Zeenat Aman married Mazhar Khan. The couple remained together until he died in 1998. With Mazhar, Zeenat Aman has two sons, Azaan Khan and Zahaan Khan.

What is Zeenat Aman's net worth?

Zeenat Aman leads a luxurious life and has also returned to acting with small but significant supporting roles. Zeenat Aman's primary home is in Mumbai, India, where she lives with her sons. She also owns a peaceful vacation home in Kashid. The seaside property is called Zephyr House and is located in Maharashtra.

As per multiple media reports, Zeenat Aman, now 74, has a whopping net worth of Rs 240 crore. She reportedly earns Rs 10 lakh per month and around Rs 2 crore per year, with a substantial amount of her income coming from brand endorsements.

READ | Fact Check: Did Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share photos with their newborn baby boy? Know truth behind viral photos