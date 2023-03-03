Zeenat Aman makes OTT debut with Showstopper, highlights taboo subject of lingirie fitting

Zeenat Aman

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman will finally make her OTT debut with a series Showstopper. After Zeenat's Instagram debut, she will be seen in a series based on the taboo topic of lingerie fitting. The series Showstopper is directed by Manish Harishankar. It also stars Shweta Tiwari, Rohit Roy, Tannaz Irani, Bakhtiyar, and Zarina Wahab.

Recently, the actress was captured from the sets and was clicked discussing a scene with the director. Looking radiantly pretty in a white tee with big eyewear, Zeenat showcased her A-grade fashion game.

Here are the images

Last month, Zeenat made her debut on social media with Instagram. Within a few days, her profile gained 104K followers, including Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Janhvi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Tara Sutaria, Zoya Akhtar, Shruti Haasan, Samantha, Ananya Panday, Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

On Thursday, Zeenat dropped an old photo from shooting Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka. In the photo, Zeenat was posing with a glider from an airfield in Zurich. Aman shared the photo with the caption, "Always winging it. Have an adventurous and happy March, everyone! (A snapshot from an airfield in Zurich, taken during the filming of Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka in 1977)."

Here's the post

Zeenat's post got a fan reaction from the actresses. Shilpa Shetty wrote, "OMG! #fangirl always." Archana Puran Singh wrote, "It is during these days that I was in college and majorly fan-girling you Zeenat. Now revisiting these old pictures and memories of yours, I'm getting there again!" Tanuja Chandra wrote, "You look luminous!" On the big screen, Zeenat was last seen in Ashutosh Govariker's Panipat.

Former Miss India and Miss Asia-Pacific Zeenat, was discovered by Dev Anand. She made her debut with The Evil Within (1970). and gained stardom with films like Hulchul (1971), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Don (1978), Qurbani (1980), Dostana (1980), Laawaris (1981), and Hum Se Hai Zamana (1983), and others.