Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Sridevi in English Vinglish, Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada: Zeenat Aman lists roles she wishes she had played

Zeenat Aman took to Instagram recently to share her list of dream roles from films and TV.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 30, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Sridevi in English Vinglish, Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada: Zeenat Aman lists roles she wishes she had played
Zeenat Aman in her latest photoshoot

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has listed iconic roles she would have loved to play and it includes Anarkali from Mughal-E-Azam, Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek and Rosie in Guide, among many others.

Zeenat took to Instagram on Tuesday, where she shared pictures from her new photoshoot. She said that her photos are inspired by actress Audrey Hephburn. In the caption, she wrote: "How do you like this look? I find it quite Hepburn inspired! As a model and actor, creative collaborations are so interesting because you get to see yourself as others see you. It also involves trust and patience."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

She then went on to list roles she would’ve loved to play. Zeenat added: "Speaking of Hepburn has me thinking about all the talented actors whose work I`ve enjoyed over the years. Here`s a list of iconic roles I would have loved to play.”

Zeenat listed the roles one by one

1. Tanya McQuoid in White Lotus, played with dotty perfection by Jennifer Coolidge.

2. Rosie in Guide, played by the ever graceful Waheeda Rehman.

3. Anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam, played exquisitely by Madhubala.

4. Cesira in Two Women, played so unflinchingly by Sophia Loren.

5. Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, played with icy nonchalance by Meryl Streep.

6. Shashi Godbole in English Vinglish, played masterfully by Sridevi.

7. Jessica Rabbit in Who Framed Roger Rabbit, seductively voiced by Kathleen Turner.

8. Miss Piggy in The Muppets, voiced by various artists over the years.

9. And by popular demand and for my own amusement - Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek, played by the brilliant Catherine O’Hara.

The actress added, “I just have to appreciate the acting prowess of all these women. They gave us characters that will resonate for decades. Who are the female characters in cinema and tv that have inspired you? Don`t be shy to be creative with your suggestions!”

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Public gatherings banned in Mumbai till June 11, what's allowed, what's not
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.