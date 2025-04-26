Zeenat Aman revealed she was hospitalised and thus disappeared from social media.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has broken her social media silence and revealed that she'd been hospitalised, explaining her prolonged absence from Instagram. On Friday, Zeenat penned a long note where she shared a health update with her photos from the 'recovery room'. She wrote, "Hello from the recovery room! I won't blame you for thinking I've abandoned my social media aspirations. My profile has after all been quite silent and halfhearted off late."

"As the great Indian saying goes - what to do? The drudgery of paperwork and the anxiety of a pending medical procedure have kept me preoccupied these past few weeks. But now that I am emerging on the other side of this experience, I'm feeling inspired to continue storytelling on Instagram. You see, there's nothing like the sombre, clinical cold of a hospital to remind one of what it means to be alive and have a voice! So expect more cinematic crumbs, more personal history, more fashion, more dogs and cats, and yes... most definitely more opinion. Is there a topic you want me to write about? Leave it in the comments, and I'll certainly pick a few to dwell on," Zeenat added.

She also expressed happiness on completing two years on Instagram and gaining over 8 lakh organic followers, "On a tangential note, I completed two years on social media in February and crossed 800,000 followers this April. I started the journey with trepidation that transitioned to empowerment that tipped into disillusionment that has now moved on to fresh curiosity! I love what this platform allows me, but there's something about the machinations of monetised social media that's unsettling. Since I engage with you here and also on occasion monetise this account, it's so important for me to remind you that Instagram is NOT reality. Gone are the days of simple tv and print advertisements where it was clear - celeb sells product. Endorsements can now be insidious and unannounced, followers bought, images unrecognisably photoshopped and likes manufactured! It's a point of pride for me that we have grown this community without indulging in these borderline unethical gimmicks."

She continued, "Now many of you take me more seriously than my own sons, so pay heed when I say - you do not need to spend 6 hours a day mindlessly scrolling through your feed. Take it from an old gal, and mute those handles that make you feel bad about yourself, heighten your neuroses or push you to buy buy buy!"

"I'm very much looking forward to your engagement as I recuperate. Take many hugs and good wishes from your fond Aunty Z who is in a chipper mood this evening," Zeenat concluded. On the work front, Zeenat will soon be seen in the Netflix series The Royals.