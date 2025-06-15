Zeenat Aman shared a photo from the flight and spoke of the “overwhelming” feelings she experienced as she reflected on the national loss.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman expressed her emotions on social media after flying with Air India, only days after the heartbreaking crash of its London-bound flight near Ahmedabad that took more than 200 lives. The tragedy has shaken the entire nation, prompting messages of grief and solidarity from across the country.

In her Instagram post, Zeenat shared a photo from the flight and spoke of the “overwhelming” feelings she experienced as she reflected on the national loss. "Boarded an Air India flight this morning and found myself absolutely overwhelmed with emotion as I buckled my seat. May our collective grief offer some solace to those who lost their loved ones," she wrote.

The crash has triggered a wave of condolences from across the country, with Bollywood icons joining the nation in mourning. In a personal blog post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Most pained and filled with immense remorse on the Air India crash... May grief transform into solidarity in honouring lost lives... and for the healing of all."

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also expressed their sorrow through social media, offering prayers and support for the affected families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site in Ahmedabad on Friday, calling the scene "saddening" and commending the tireless work of emergency teams. "Visited the crash site in Ahmedabad today. The scene of devastation is saddening," he wrote on X.

The flight carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian passenger. Authorities confirmed that only one individual, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British citizen of Indian descent, survived the crash. He is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Airline officials identified the pilots as Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a senior trainer with over 8,000 flying hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar. The aircraft had issued a Mayday call before losing contact with air traffic control. In the aftermath, Air India's parent company, Tata Group, has pledged Rs 1 crore in compensation to the families of the deceased.