Zeenat Aman finally makes Instagram debut, shares photos

After staying away from social media, Zeenat Aman finally made her Instagram debut on Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 06:28 PM IST

Credit: Zeenat Aman/Instagram

After staying away from social media, Zeenat Aman, the veteran star who became a household name during the 70s and 80s after bagging the title Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970, finally made her Instagram debut on Saturday.

The actress who is known for her bold personality was one of the actors who set the fashion trend with her satirical choices. Dressed in a striped co-ord set, the veteran actor captioned her first post, "Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Zeenat received a warm welcome from the Insta fam. One of the users wrote, "This is not just A zeenat aman. This is THE Zeenat Aman !!." "A very, very warm welcome! You've been missed by so many of us !!," another comment read. Another fan wrote, "welcome to the Instagram world, legend. we love you!!!"

On Sunday, she uploaded a close picture of herself along with a long note. The note read, "In the 70s the film and fashion industry was absolutely male-dominated, and I would often be the only woman on a set. Over the course of my career, I have been photographed and filmed by many talented men. A woman's gaze though, is different."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

She added, "This series of pictures was shot by young photographer @tanyyaa.a_ in the comfort of my home. No lights, no makeup artist, no hairdresser, no stylist, no assistants. Just a lovely sunny afternoon together. It`s such a pleasure to see so many young women working on both sides of the lens today. I look forward to discovering more such talent on Instagram."

For the unversd, Zeenat has given several hits such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana, Dharam Veer, among others. (With inputs from ANI)

