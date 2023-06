Zeenat Aman says her father Amanullah Khan, who worked on Mughal-E-Azam and Pakeezah, never 'got his dues'

Zeenat Aman/Instagram

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman remembered her father Amanullah Khan on the occasion of Father's Day 2023 and penned a long emotional note remembering him. She also shared that he never 'got his dues' in the Hindi film industry, even after working on two of the most celebrated classics, Mughal-e-Azam and Pakeezah.

Sharing a black and white picture with her dad, Zeenat wrote, "This precious image was taken at a photo studio when I was a child. My father is sitting behind me, and another relative is in front. My father Amanullah Khan came from royal stock. His mother Akhtar Jahan Begum was first cousins with the last ruler of the state of Bhopal, His Highness Nawab Hamidullah Khan."

"Aman Sahab, as he was known, was one of eight siblings, and they led a leisurely life in Bhopal. As he grew up he was considered extremely handsome. So he and his cousin Al Nasir came to Mumbai to see if they could find fame and fortune in Hindi cinema. He met my mother Vardhini Scindia socially at a party in the city. They had a whirlwind courtship and got married soon after. Unsurprisingly, neither family approved. She was a practicing Hindu and he came from a strong Muslim family", she added.

The 71-year-old actress further said that though her father was respected as a writer, he never 'got his dues' as she wrote, "After a brief acting career, Aman Sahab went on to become a writer. Amongst other projects, he most famously worked on the screenplay and dialogues for Mughal-E-Azam and also Pakeezah. Though he was enormously talented and respected as a writer, I don't feel he ever got his just dues. I suppose writers rarely do."

Talking about how her father remained in contact with her after separating from her mother, Zeenat wrote, "On the homefront, my parents decided to separate a few years after I was born. I stayed with my mother, and my father moved into a sprawling bungalow on Mount Mary Hill in Bandra. I remember going for long walks with him during which he would treat me to ice cream. He would tell me stories and would recite Urdu poems, some of which he made up especially for me. He would also write beautiful letters in English to my mother and I."

Concluding her thoughts, the actress shared she decided to keep her surname in the memory of her father who passed away at 41. "These are my few memories of my father. He passed away at the early age of 41, when I was still in school. I wish I had had the chance to spend more time with him. To know him not just through the lens of a child, but as a teenager and adult. Amongst the few possessions I hold close to my heart, is a volume of Urdu poetry that he wrote. I hope to have this translated and published some day. One never gets too old to miss their parents. On Father’s Day, I am thinking of my father Amanullah Khan, whose name I chose to make my own", she wrote.



