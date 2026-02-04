FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Zeenat Aman criticises Hindi cinema's culture of 'eve-teasing, sl*t shaming': 'Too many of our films glorify obsession'

Zeenat Aman shared that several of our films glorify obsession and limerence, instead of portraying real and healthy love, something she also finds herself guilty of.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 10:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Zeenat Aman criticises Hindi cinema's culture of 'eve-teasing, sl*t shaming': 'Too many of our films glorify obsession'
Zeenat Aman/Instagram
Veteran actress Zeenat Aman decided to turn back the clock and reflect on the change that came in the projection of Hindi cinema heroines within a short span between her two movies, Dostana and Teesri Ankh. She also criticised the Hindi cinema's culture of 'eve-teasing' and 'sl*t-shaming' while watching some scenes from her old movies with Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

Sharing a scene from Teesri Ankh with Dharmendra on her Instagram, Zeenat wrote, "A few weeks ago you watched me be eve-teased and sl*t shamed by Amitji’s character in a clip from Dostana, this week you can watch me be the aggressor to Dharmji's character in Teesri Ankh."

Zeenat added how things changed so much within a short span of only two years. "Did things really change quite that radically for Hindi cinema heroines in the two short years that passed between the two films? It’s doubtful, but I do think this scene offers a nice gender flip on the usual trope. Here Dharmji's Ashok is naive and imposed upon, while my Barkha is roguish and completely inappropriate! She aggressively pursues him, while he plays the reluctant and irritated object of her desire." 

The veteran actress further pointed out that the reason why one scene seems delightful but the other one is infuriating is due to the traditional role reversal. "The truth is I can't endorse Barkha's approach, just as I couldn't endorse Inspector Vijay's! Banter and mischief are excellent tools of courtship, but I think our industry sometimes took these to the extreme." 

Zeenat shared that several of our films glorify obsession and limerence, instead of portraying real and healthy love, something she also finds herself guilty of. "Too many of our films glorify obsession and limerence, instead of giving us a portrayal of real, healthy love. Now I recognise that I have played a part in propagating the ludicrous idea of romance that Bollywood has exported to Indians everywhere. So this is my two-bit effort to address it. Let me be clear, when it comes to relationships, consent is non-negotiable and respect has to flow both ways. Believe me, I learnt this the hard way," her post concluded.

