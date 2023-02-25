Search icon
Zeenat Aman breaks silence on 'inter-personal relationship' with Raj Kapoor, says 'mai apni kitaab me zarur likhungi'

Zeenat Aman talked about her relationship with Raj Kapoor who signed her for Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

At a recent event in Mumbai, Veteran actress Zeenat Aman opened up about her bond with Raj Kapoor and said she ‘never had an inter-personal relationship with actor-filmmaker.' She talked about the incident that Dev Anand had described in his autobiography Romancing With Life, from Raj Kapoor's party.

Recalling the party at the ABP event, Zeenat said, “Raj had signed me for Satyam Shivam Sundaram and I went there as his about-to-be heroine. I never had an interpersonal relationship (with him), not before that and never after that. It was always a director-actor relation (between us). He was passionate about his work and I was passionate about his work but never did he ask me why I did not wear white. In fact, if you look at it, I have never worn white on his sets or parties. Never has he said 'why didn't you wear white'? With all due respect, ek kahani banane me, hindsight se kuch interesting banane ke liye kuch jumle daal dete hain (sometimes, some phrases are added with the aim of making a narrative or a story interesting)."

She added, "Now, I am not sure about the perspective of Dev Sahab. Lekin mai haq se kehti hu bilkul galat tha, mai apni kitaab me zarur likhungi (I say this rightfully that it was wrong, I will write about this in my autobiography). I admire and respect Dev Sahab, but this was not correct."

For the unversed, Dev Anand, who was in love with Zeenat, wrote that he had fixed a meeting with the actress but, “a drunken Raj Kapoor .. threw his arms around her exuberantly. This suddenly struck me as a little too familiar. And the way she reciprocated his embrace seemed much more than just polite and courteous,” at party.

He also mentioned that he wanted to confess his feelings to the actress and proper her when he “suddenly felt I was desperately in love with Zeenat.”

