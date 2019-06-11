ZEE5 globally debut its first Sports Drama 'Bombers and its first Stand Up Comedy Series 'Comedy Shots' this June

From biopics to true crime stories to environmental thrillers, month-on-month ZEE5 has curated a slew of content across genres to keep its global audiences hooked. This June, ZEE5 ups the ante as it forays into newer genres including a standup comedy series and a riveting sports drama series.

Comedy Shots premieres on June 7, 2019, and is ZEE5's debut in the comedy genre. The show will feature acts by Gaurav Kapoor, Anubhav Bassi and Rahul Dua among others.

Premiering on June 15, 2019, is the highly anticipated ZEE5 Original series Kaafir starring Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina. Inspired by a real-life story, the series follows the journey of a young Pakistani mother who comes into India under strange circumstances and is unable to go back home.

ZEE5's debut sports drama series Bombers premieres on June 22, 2019. This gripping story revolves around the story of the football league, Bombers FC and their journey to victory. The show boasts a stellar cast of Varun Mitra, Aahana Kumra, Prince Narula, Meiyang Chang and Anup Soni.

Also launching in June are Originals like Postman (Tamil) and Water Bottle (Bangla). Adding further to the mix are blockbusters like Nargis Fakhri and Sachin Joshi's Amavas and Kannada blockbuster Panchtantra.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, "We've got a great lineup this June with some very compelling stories like Kaafir and Bombers that have universal themes. We're also pushing the boundaries with new genres like stand-up comedy and sports drama that have tremendous appeal among our audiences in different countries. All this only underscores our commitment to bring our global audiences the largest range of multi-genre content, in the language of their choice."