ZEE5 Film Festival exclusively screens ‘Baarish and Chowmein’ with Tigmanshu Dhulia and Amit Sadh

Directed by National Award-winning director, Tigmanshu Dhulia and starring Amit Sadh and Tapsee Pannu, Baarish and Chowmein, screened on Tuesday at The Cuckoo Club as a part of the ZEE5 Film Festival. The movie will be available on ZEE5 from August 31.

The story of the film revolves around Siraj who is unable to rent a house in Mumbai as not many are willing to accommodate a Muslim. So, he hides his true identity and finds a home, where he falls in love with the landlord’s daughter, Neelu. Will Siraj be honest and disclose his secret to Neelu?

Tigmanshu Dhulia said, “When this initiative came along, I felt this was a great opportunity to be a part of ushering in the change that we all wish to see. Releasing the movies exclusively on the digital medium as part of the ZEE5 Film Festival will help take it to newer audiences. Also, now, people like to see movies at their homes on their laptops and mobile.”

Amit Sadh said, “Baarish Aur Chowmein is a simple love story showing how love eventually prevails. I had always wanted the movie to be available in the public domain and I’m glad ZEE5 is making that happen with the ZEE5 Film Festival. With Baarish and Chowmein, I got a chance to work with Tigmanshu Sir, which has been a great learning experience.”

The ZEE5 Film Festival is an initiative to bring together creative thought leaders from India & Pakistan. As part of the festival, 12 films – six from India and Pakistan each will be featured every Friday on a weekly basis (started 24th August 2018) Given the current global scenario, it is important to bring people together. This thought resonates with ZEE’s philosophy of Extraordinary Together that will redefine the boundaries of entertainment as we know it.