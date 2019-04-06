Zee Studios International to release late Sridevi's 'MOM' in China on May 10

Zee Studios released critically-acclaimed film 'MOM' on July 2017. On the occasion of Mother's Day, the studio will now release the Sridevi starrer in China on May 10, 2019.

“We wanted to pick the perfect date for the release of such a special film like Mom in China, which is a huge market, and has great potential for the film to do well. As a tribute to all mothers, we have chosen May 10 to release this riveting film in China", says Vibha Chopra, Head - Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution and Acquisition).

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, MOM is about how a girl’s life changes when she is brutally gang-raped by a group of spoiled rich students from her school and two of their house helps. Her stepmother seeks justice and takes the help of a detective to teach the perpetrators a lesson.

In 2017, the film had won two National Awards — one for Best Actress and the other for Best Background Score.