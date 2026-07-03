ZEE Short Film Contest 2026: Anurag Kashyap, Nag Ashwin, Ravi Jadhav, Lijo Jose Pellissery unite to celebrate new talent, here's when you can watch

Z5 is telecasting the Zee Short Contest 6, where you can also watch the engaging roundtable discussion of filmmakers including Anurag Kashyap, Ravi Jadhav, Srijit Mukherjee, P. Samuthirakani, Hemanth Rao, and Lijo Jose Pellissery.

After a nationwide search for fresh storytelling talent, the Zee Short Film Contest culminated in a spectacular grand finale in Mumbai. This first-of-its-kind initiative brought together emerging filmmakers from across the country, showcasing bold, original stories across multiple languages, each crafted to entertain, inspire, and surprise in a short, powerful format. Audiences can now witness the culmination of this journey with a special telecast on Z5 from 3rd July 2026, featuring the Grand Finale awards night, celebrating the most outstanding films and talent discovered through the contest.

Roundtable Discussion of master filmmakers

The telecast also includes a specially curated filmmakers’ roundtable discussion, an engaging and thought-provoking conversation hosted by film journalist Rajeev Masand. The session features celebrated filmmakers Anurag Kashyap (Hindi), Ravi Jadhav (Marathi), Srijit Mukherjee (Bengali), P. Samuthirakani (Tamil), Hemanth Rao (Kannada), and Lijo Jose Pellissery (Malayalam). In this candid discussion, these acclaimed directors shared their perspectives on storytelling, regional cinema, the future of filmmaking, and what it takes for new voices to break through, offering insights into the creative minds shaping Indian cinema today.

The grand finale was graced by Dr. Subhash Chandra, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., who encouraged young creators to embrace authentic and fearless storytelling. The evening celebrated the best films across eight language categories, recognising outstanding storytelling and cinematic excellence. In addition, special awards were presented across craft and performance categories such as acting, cinematography, and more.

Who are the winners of the talent hunt?

With participation from aspiring storytellers across India, the Zee Short Film Contest showcased powerful stories across diverse languages and cultures. The winners included Dutpa (Best Other Language Film – Ladakhi, Special Category), Riha (Best Film – Hindi), Itchkiyoon (Best Film – Telugu), Leela Abhi Megha (Best Film – Kannada), The Nightmare (Best Film – Bengali), Belosa (Best Film – Marathi), Varav (The Visit) (Best Film – Malayalam), Kadal Kondaan (Best Film – Tamil), and Qadira (Best Film – English).

Following the grand finale, audiences can watch a curated selection of these 100 short films on Z5 in the coming weeks. These films offer viewers a unique opportunity to discover emerging filmmakers, experience fresh storytelling perspectives, and engage with a rich variety of narratives all in one place.