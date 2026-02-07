FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026: Sonu Sood shares advice for parents after Ghaziabad minor sisters' suicide case | Exclusive

Sonu Sood was honoured with the People's Pride of the Year Award at Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026 for his humanitarian efforts, inspiring society with his compassion, service, and commitment beyond cinema.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 07, 2026, 01:10 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026: Sonu Sood shares advice for parents after Ghaziabad minor sisters' suicide case | Exclusive
Sonu Sood
Celebrating the Real Heroes of India, the event Zee Real Heroes Awards 2026 was held in Mumbai on February 6, where eminent personalities were honoured for their outstanding contributions to innovation, business, healthcare, entertainment, and the arts. The event brought together thought leaders, achievers, policymakers, and members of the media fraternity, sparking meaningful conversations through the Samvad segment.

Sonu Sood was honoured with the People's Pride of the Year Award at Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026 for his humanitarian efforts, inspiring society with his compassion, service, and commitment beyond cinema. Through the Sood Charity Foundation, Sonu regularly supports underprivileged people with free education, medical aid, skill development, and job opportunities. He also helps families during emergencies by arranging treatments, financial assistance, and resources for those in need across India.

At the event, when DNA asked the actor about the recent Ghaziabad triple suicide case, Sood shared crucial advice for parents as he said, "Parents ko bacchon ko social media ya online gaming ki aadat nahi dalwaani chahiye. Khaana khilaane ke liye ya aap kahin bahar jaa rahe hain toh aap unhe ek phone thama dete hain. Hum khud ki responsibility samjhein ki aane wali jo generation hai, hum desh ko kya de ke jaa rahe hain."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DNA India (@dna_india)

About Ghaziabad triple suicide case

Three minor sisters, aged 16, 14, and 12, died by suicide in Ghaziabad after allegedly jumping from the ninth floor of their apartment in the early hours of February 4, 2026. Police recovered a suicide note and diary, and initial investigations suggested the girls were deeply influenced by online gaming and Korean pop culture. The tragedy has sparked nationwide concern about children's mental health, digital addiction, and the impact of online content on minors.

READ | Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga share major update about Animal Park: 'Full-blown war between two lookalike brothers'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
