Zee Cine Awards 2026: When, where to watch star-studded show featuring Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi

Zee Cine Awards 2026 saw performances from the A-listers of Bollywood including Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sonam Bajwa.

The Zee Cine Awards 2026 took place at a gala event in Mumbai on Saturday, May 17 and celebrated the best films and performances of the last year. From the blockbusters Chhaava and Saiyaara to the critically acclaimed films Kesari Chapter 2 and Tere Ishk Mein, the cast and crew from the movies released in 2025 were honoured with excellence.

The star-studded show saw performances from the A-listers of Bollywood including Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sonam Bajwa. The special night was hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and Rajkummar Rao.

Several other celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Arshad Warsi, among others also attended the Zee Cine Awards 2026.

On its official social media handles, Zee Cine Awards has shared glimpses of the star performances, which have piqued the interest of the audiences. Viewers will finally be able to enjoy the spectacular performances and celebrate the victories of their favourite stars by watching the Zee Cine Awards 2026 from the comfort of their homes this weekend.

When and where to watch Zee Cine Awards 2026?

To witness all the scintillating performances and fun moments, tune in to Maruti Suzuki presents Zee Cine Awards 2026, on Sunday, March 15 from 7:30 pm on Zee Cinema, Zee TV, and Zee's streaming platform, ZEE5.

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