Zee Cine Awards 2025 saw performances from Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff, Rashmika Mandanna, and Rasha Thadani. Viewers can watch the star-studded show on June 7, Saturday at 7:30 PM, on Zee Cinema, Zee TV and ZEE5.

The Zee Cine Awards 2025 took place at a gala event in Mumbai on Saturday, May 17 and celebrated the best films and performances of the last year. From the blockbusters Stree 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to the critically acclaimed films Laapataa Ladies and Amar Singh Chamkila, the cast and crew from the movies released in 2024 were honoured with excellence.

The star-studded show saw performances from the A-listers of Bollywood including Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff, Rashmika Mandanna, and Rasha Thadani. The special night was hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and Vikrant Massey.

Several other celebrities including Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Bobby Deol, Ravi Kishan, Kiku Sharda, Shanaya Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sajid Khan, Chunky Pandey, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Aftab Shivadasani among others also attended the Zee Cine Awards 2025.

On its official social media handles, Zee Cine Awards has shared glimpses of the star performances, which have piqued the interest of the audiences. Viewers will finally be able to enjoy the spectacular performances and celebrate the victories of their favourite stars by watching the Zee Cine Awards 2025 from the comfort of their homes this weekend.

When and where to watch Zee Cine Awards 2025?

To witness all the scintillating performances and fun moments, tune in to Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Zee Cine Awards 2025, on Saturday, June 7 from 7:30 pm on Zee Cinema, Zee TV, and Zee's streaming platform, ZEE5.

As per its official website, "Zee Cine Awards is an avant-garde gala that celebrates Bollywood and honours talent. Every year, Zee Cine Awards aims to display the grandeur of Bollywood and its rich culture that is an amalgamation of world-class content and exceptional talent."

