The biggest names of Bollywood will come together for the Zee Cine Awards. Read on to know who all are attending and when and where you catch them.

The wait is finally over! The Zee Cine Awards 2025, one of the biggest celebrations of Indian cinema, is happening on May 17. This is the event where the most talented people in the film industry are recognised—not just actors, but also those who shine in music, direction, and everything else that makes Bollywood special.

What really sets the Zee Cine Awards apart are the dazzling performances. Big Bollywood stars light up the stage with dance numbers to the year’s biggest songs. From the very beginning, the awards have earned a reputation for being fair and for truly honouring the hard work and talent of everyone involved in filmmaking.

One of the major updates this year is the focus on fans. At a press conference held in March, the organisers encouraged fans to vote and be a part of the decision-making process. It’s a way to make sure that the stars you love get the recognition they deserve.

The star lineup this year includes Kartik Aaryan, riding high on the success of *Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3*, along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ananya Panday, and Vaani Kapoor. Vaani, who also attended the press conference, shared how happy she was about involving fans. “It’s such a beautiful way to return the love we receive. Whenever I feel low, a fan message or comment lifts me up. They really are like family,” she said. She also mentioned how special it is that the fan connection will be reflected in this year’s trophy. The Zee Cine Awards 2025 will take place on May 17 and will be broadcast later on ZEE TV and ZEE Cinema.