Do you want to watch live performances of Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Rashmika Mandanna, and other Bollywood biggies? Here's how you can get tickets for Zee Cine Awards 2025, happening live on Saturday.

The much-awaited Zee Cine Awards 2025 is finally happening tomorrow, May 17, in Mumbai. This will be the 23rd edition of one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated award nights, and fans have been eagerly waiting for it. The event will bring together many of Bollywood’s biggest stars under one roof, making it a night full of glamour and excitement.

Meet the hosts of the show: Vikrant Massey and Aparshakti Khurana

The ceremony will take place at the Dome SVP Stadium in Worli. Celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Vaani Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rasha Thadani, Sharvari Wagh, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tamannaah Bhatia are all expected to attend. The hosts of the show will be Vikrant Massey and Aparshakti Khurana.

How to Watch Zee Cine Awards 2025 Live

Originally, the show was postponed due to tensions between India and Pakistan. But now, following a ceasefire, the event is back on track. According to entertainment news reports, the 23rd Zee Cine Awards is now streaming live on Zomato’s District website. Ticket prices range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 96,000, depending on the seating area. For example, a Balcony 2A seat costs Rs 4,000, while a Balcony 3A ticket is priced at Rs 3,000.

What performances to expect at Zee Cine Awards 2025

Performances by stars like Jacqueline Fernandez, Rashmika Mandanna, Tiger Shroff, and Tamannaah Bhatia will light up the stage and add to the excitement.

