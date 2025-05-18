Stree 2 dominated the Zee Cine Awards 2025 as the horror-comedy won Viewer's Choice Best Film, Viewer's Choice Best Actress for Shraddha Kapoor, and Best Director for Amar Kaushik. Aaj Ki Raat was also picked as Viewer's Choice Best Song.

The 23rd Zee Cine Awards 2025 were held at a gala event in Mumbai on Saturday, May 17. The star-studded event was hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and Vikrant Massey, and saw performances from multiple Bollywood stars including Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Rasha Thadani, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor bagged the Viewer's Choice Best Actor and Best Actress for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree 2, respectively. The Maddock Films-produced horror comedy dominated the awards night as it also won the Viewer's Choice Best Film, and its track Aaj Ki Raat was picked as Viewer's Choice Best Song. Amar Kaushik also won Best Director for Stree 2.

List of winners at Zee Cine Awards 2025

Best Actor (Viewer's Choice) - Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Best Actress (Viewer's Choice) - Shraddha Kapoor, Stree 2

Best Film (Viewer's Choice) - Stree 2

Best Director - Amar Kaushik, Stree 2

Best Debut Actor - Lakshya, Kill and Abhay Verma, Munjya

Best Debut Actress - Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel, Laapataa Ladies

Best Music - Sachin-Jigar, Stree 2

Best Lyrics – Irshad Kamil, Mainu Vida Karo - Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Playback Singer Male - Arijit Singh, Sajni - Laapataa Ladies

Best Playback Singer Female - Madhubanti Bagchi, Aaj Ki Raat - Stree 2

Best Supporting Actor - Ravi Kishan, Laapataa Ladies

Best Supporting Actress - Madhuri Dixit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Best Production Design - Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Cinematography - Laapataa Ladies

Best VFX - Munjya

Best Costume Design - Laapataa Ladies

Best Background Score - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Several other celebrities including Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Bobby Deol, Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Aftab Shivadasani among others also attended the event. The Zee Cine Awards 2025 will be telecast soon on Zee Cinema and Zee TV, and will also be streamed on ZEE5. The exact date hasn't been announced yet.

