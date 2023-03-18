Search icon
Zee Cine Awards 2023: When, where to watch star-studded show featuring Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Rashmika Mandanna

Zee Cine Awards will be telecast on Zee Cinema and Zee TV and streamed on ZEE5 on Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 PM.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

Zee Cine Awards 2023/Instagram

The Zee Cine Awards 2023 took place on February 26 in Mumbai and celebrated the best performances and films in the Hindi film industry of the last year by rewarding them with honours of excellence. The awards acknowledged the highest-grossing films such as Brahmastra and The Kashmir Files to the critically acclaimed ones like Bhediya and Darlings.

Zee Cine Awards 2023 was one of the most glamorous nights in Bollywood with star-studded performances from the A-listers of Bollywood including Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, and Kiara Advani. The special night was hosted by the brothers Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana.

Stars have shared glimpses of their amazing performances on their social media handles, which has piqued the interest of the audiences to watch the show. While Alia dropped photos from her power-packed performance, Tiger shared that he tore his shoes during his electrifying act and still continued to perform the fame.

Viewers will finally be able to enjoy the spectacular performances and celebrate the victories of their favourite stars by watching the Zee Cine Awards 2023 from the comfort of their homes tonight.

When and where to watch Zee Cine Awards 2023?

To witness all the scintillating performances and fun moments, tune in to Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Zee Cine Awards 2023, on Saturday, 18th March from 7:30 pm on Zee Cinema, Zee TV, and Zee's streaming platform, ZEE5.

Zee Cine Awards 2023 is being presented by Maruti Suzuki Arena; co-powered by All New Appy Fizz, Dabur Vita, Colgate, and Amazon; and special partners - Cadburys Dairy Milk, Joy Lemon Facewash, Gippi Masala Noodles, and Garnier Colour Naturals.

READ | Tiger Shroff shares he tore his shoes during Zee Cine Awards 2023 performance, gives sneak peek of his electrifying act

