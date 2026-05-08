ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Akshara Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav to grace biggest awards night honoring Bhojpuri icons

Zee Media is set to grace the grand ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 in Patna through its regional channels Zee Bihar Jharkhand and Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand. The biggest award night will host the biggest Bhojpuri stars, including Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Akshara Singh, and Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Zee Media is geared to celebrate Bhojpuri icons- real and reel heroes with a grand celebration - ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026. The big awards night will be held in Patna on May 8, celebrating Bhojpuri pride, talent, and entertainment. Some of the biggest stars, well-known personalities will come under one roof, appreciating the contribution of Bhojpuri talent and personalities. The gala night promises to be a package of glamour, performances, and special moments. Another major highlight will be the heartfelt tributes to the icons who impacted Bhojpuri cinema, with several star-studded appearances.

Why is Zee Bhojpuri Samman so special?

ZEE Bhojpuri Samaan has already garnered massive buzz, aiming to honour those who contributed and impacted the respective fields, putting forth the richness of Bhojpuri heritage. The mix of entertainment, culture, and recognition makes ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 will indeed be the biggest and most talked-about event in the region this year. The award evening in Patna will see the intersection of all well-known personalities from varied fields. This also includes senior political leaders, top policymakers, business personalities, and respected cultural figures, who will attend the event.

The attendees of Zee Bhojpuri Samman

Among the star-studded list of attendees who will grace the event are Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Yash Mishra, Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey, Smriti Sinha, Monalisa, Neelam Giri, Ankush Raja, Shilpi Raghwani, Mahi Shrivastava, Sanjana Pandey, and Tanushree Chatterjee. This lineup will surely add charm, energy, and excitement to the grand celebration.

The categories of Zee Bhojpuri Samman

ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 will be honoured across nearly 40 categories. The event aims to recognise outstanding talent and contributions in cinema, music, and entertainment. Among the major categories are Best Actor and Best Actress in both popular and critics’ choice segments, Best Film, Best Bhojpuri Film, Best Young Actress, Best Music, Best Male Singer, Best Female Singer, Best Director, and Best Supporting Role. The evening will also have special honours, including the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, which will honour icons who have made a lasting impact on the Bhojpuri industry over the years.

Honouring the real heroes

The other categories at ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 include personalities and organisations that have made a impacted lives beyond entertainment. The categories include Outstanding Contribution in Folk Music and Dance, Literature and Poetry, and Painting and Sculpture, recognising those preserving and promoting cultural heritage.

The event will also honour achievers under Youth Icon of the Year and Outstanding Contribution in Sports. A special recognition will also be bestowed on individuals and institutions working towards social change and development. Categories like Outstanding Contribution in Women Empowerment & Gender Equality, Education, Healthcare, and Education – Institutional. In addition, the Startup of the Year award is in the spotlight, empowering emerging businesses and innovators.