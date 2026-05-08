ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Dinesh Lal Yadav bags Best Actor, Manoj Tiwari honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award, full winners' list OUT!

The mega award night has come to an end, and we bring the illustrious list of the winners of Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026.

Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026: The mega night of celebrating icons has finally come to an end, and that too on a grand note. The 2026 edition of Zee Media's Bhojpuri Samman was concluded, celebrating the real and reel heroes from the Bhojpuri heartland, honoring their contributions in the fields of art, entertainment, sports, and literature.

Held in Patna on May 8, the Zee Bhojpuri Samman celebrated talents across the fields. The winners list is out, and it includes masses' favourite Dinesh Lal Yadav winning Best Actor, Amrapali Dubey as Best Actress, PowerStar bagging Best Film, and veteran actor-politician Manoj Tiwari bagging the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Here's the winners' list

Cinema Category

Best Actor – Popular: Dinesh Lal Yadav (Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya)

Best Actress – Popular: Amrapali Dubey (Mere Husband Ki Shadi)

Best Actor – Critics: Yash Mishra (Nagraj Aur Chandalika)

Best Actress – Critics: Sanjana Pandey (Collector Sahiba)

Best Bhojpuri Film: PowerStar

Best Young Actor: Anshuman Singh Rajput

Best Young Actress: Mahi Shrivastava

Best Music in a Bhojpuri Movie: Jugal Master

Best Male Playback Singer: Pawan Singh

Best Female Playback Singer: Shilpi Raj

Best Director: Premanshu Singh (Rishtey)

Best Supporting Actor – Male: Vinod Mishra (Rishtey), Dev Singh (Dansh)

Best Supporting Actor – Female Rati Pandey

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Gulshan Pandey (Rishtey), Sanjay Pandey (Aankhein)

Outstanding Contribution in Bhojpuri Music: Ratnakar Kumar, Dinesh Rialhan

Best Performance in a Comic Role: Manoj Tiger

Lifetime Achievement Award: Manoj Tiwari

Pride of Bhojpuri Soil: Ravi Kishan

Most Versatile Actor (Male): Khesari Lal Yadav

Most Versatile Actor (Female): Akshara Singh

Special Tribute: Aslam Sheikh, Sharda Sinha

Society / Real Category

Outstanding Contribution in Folk Music & Dance: Indu Sonali (Singer)

Outstanding Contribution in Literature & Poetry: Vinay Bihari (Lyricist, Singer, Writer, MLA – Lauriya, Bihar), Manoj Bhawuk (Bihar/UP)

Outstanding Contribution in Painting & Sculpture: Dulari Devi (Madhubani Painting, Bihar)

Youth Icon of the Year: Maithili Thakur (Singer & MLA, Alinagar – Madhubani, Bihar)

Outstanding Contribution in Sports: Shweta Shahi (Rugby Player & SI, Bihar Police)

Outstanding Contribution in Women Empowerment & Gender Equality: Kalpana Jha, Uma Jha (Founders – Jhaji Store, Darbhanga, Bihar)

Outstanding Contribution in Education: IPS Vikas Vaibhav (Founder – Let’s Inspire Bihar, Patna), Motiur Rahman Khan (Guru Rahman – Teacher)

Outstanding Contribution in Healthcare: Umesh Sharma (MD – Aristo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, Bhola Babu)

Startup of the Year: Suraj Prakash (Co-founder & Director – OKbima)

Outstanding Contribution in Education – Institutional: Physics Wallah

Outstanding Contribution to CSR & Philanthropy: Padma Shri Rajkumari Devi (Kisan Chachi – Muzaffarpur)

Business Leader of the Year: Ravindra Kishore Sinha (SIS Group) (Award received by Rituraj Sinha)

Lifetime Achievement in Bhojpuri Literature (Posthumous): Bhikari Thakur Family

Lifetime Achievement in Mathematics: Late Vashist Narayan Singh

Lifetime Achievement in Bhojpuri Cinema: Kunal Singh

Lifetime Achievement in Folk Music: Sharda Sinha (Padma Vibhushan & Padma Bhushan)

Contribution to Popularising Bhojpuri Music: Nisha Upadhyay

Actor-Singer: Monu Albela, Deepak Dildaar

Real Hero: Tara Kumari (Traffic Constable), Anjani Kumar Gaurav (Traffic Constable), Prince Kumar (SI, Bihar Police)