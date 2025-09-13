FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
A day after Arijit Singh annouced his retirement from playback singing, he won an award in the Best Playback Singer category at Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 30, 2026, 12:03 AM IST

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh bags Best Playback Singer, a day after announcing retirement from singing
Arijit Singh
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24, held on January 29, became a memorable night for the celebration of art and cinema, but the highlight of the evening was singer Arijit Singh getting awarded for his vocals. For the unversed, Arijit won Best Playback Singer (Male) for his songs, Gaane Gaane and Khnaane Gorachand Khanne Kala. This recognition came a day after Arijit announced his retirement from singing, leaving his millions of fans heartbroken, emotional, and overwhelmed. 

A grand farewell for Arijit Singh

A day prior, Arijit Singh announced his retirement, and when he took the stage, he received a thunderous response. Singh's farewell set a poignant tone, making the night a celebration of his legendary career as it was about Bengali entertainment as a whole. 

Other Nominations for Best Playback Singer (Male):

Anupam Roy – Mother (Comet)

Kabir Suman – Even if he leaves (Lah Gauranger Naam Re)

Devayan Banerjee – Meghpiyan (Housewarming)

Jeet Gangopadhyay – Prajapati 2

Rupam Islam – Mayar Khelare (Mitin: In Search of a Murderer)

Armaan Rashid Khan – Saiya Bina (Housewarming)

Ishan Mitra – Jhilmil Lage Re (Raghu Dakat)

About Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24

From red carpet to heartfelt performances, and celebration of the art in the night, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 emphasised that while stars shine, it's the stories that truly add more charm to Bengali entertainment, making it an unforgettable experience itself The grand celebration of Bengali storytelling, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24, was held at The Westin Rajarhat and will air on Zee 24 Ghanta on February 8, 2026, at 5 pm.

About Arijit Singh's retirement 

Arijit, on his social media (X and Instagram), informed fans that he's stepping away from playback singing and won't take any new projects. He wrote, "Arijit wrote, "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much love all these years as a listener. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey. God has been really kind to me. I am fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments, will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won't stop making music."

