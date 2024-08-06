Twitter
Zayed Khan reveals if his sister Sussanne Khan's divorce with Hrithik Roshan affected his bond with actor: 'We did...'

In a recent interview, Zayed Khan opened up on his personal bond with Hrithik Roshan after the latter's divorce with his sister Sussanne Khan.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 04:08 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Zayed Khan reveals if his sister Sussanne Khan's divorce with Hrithik Roshan affected his bond with actor: 'We did...'
Zayed Khan and Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's divorce was finalised in 2014, 14 after their marriage. After their separation, the ex-couple been co-parenting their two sons Hrehaan, whose name means God's chosen one, and Hridhaan, whose name means a person with a good heart. 

Sussanne's brother and actor Zayed Khan talked about his personal bond with Hrithik Roshan and how he still seeks advice from his ex brother-in-law in a recent interview. Talking to Zoom, the Main Hoon Na actor said, "Anytime I am unsure about anything that I have shot and haven’t liked, I would call Duggu (Hrithik Roshan) and ask for his opinion. He is very good. Also, when someone doesn’t need to be nice to you for any reason, they will tell you things objectively, and he is one such person. I really love him."

When asked if Sussanne and Hrithik's divorce affected his personal relationship with the latter, Zayed stated, "Never. We never drifted apart. In fact, we did everything that a brother-in-law should at that time. While it was and when it wasn’t...we were always the same because, at the end of the day, his children are my children. They have grown up in my hands. We are too mature for all of this. There are more important things. It was their choice, and what had to happen, happened."

Hrithik and Sussanne are now dating Saba Azad and Arslan Goni respectively, and the four of them have been seen partying together a few times. Sharing how their family get-togethers look now, Zayed compared his family with the American sitcom Modern Family and added, "We are like the new Modern Family. It is crazy; there is extreme acceptance from everyone. It has taken a while to get there, but now that it is together, it is beautiful. We all party together, we get together under one roof, and have a ball."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zayed will soon be making a comeback with a movie titled The Film That Never Was. It also stars Jackie Shroff, is directed by Mohit Shrivastav, and is produced by Aseem Merchant.

READ | Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

READ | Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore


