Zayed Khan opens up on his sister Sussanne Khan's rumoured relationship with Arslan Goni

Zayed Khan recently stunned everyone when he shared his physical transformation photos on Instagram and credit his ex-brother-in-law Hrithik Roshan for the same calling the latter his mentor. Zayed's sister Sussanne Khan was married to the War actor for fourteen years from 2000 to 2014 and is now in a rumoured relationship with Arslan Goni.

In a recent interview, the Main Hoon Na actor talked about Sussanne and Arslan's relationship calling Goni 'a lovely boy' with 'a sweetheart nature'. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "At my age, I find it most important to let people be and live. Whether the person is your brother, sister or friend, just let them be however they want. It’s also important to be there when they need you."

He further continued, "As far as Arslan is concerned, I think he is a lovely boy. He has a sweetheart nature. And if that is keeping both of them happy, who am I to say anything? At the end of the day, it's just about what makes you happy. While we are very quick to judge, a lot of people talk the talk but don’t walk the walk."



Talking about his relationship with Hrithik, Zayed stated, "I love him from the bottom of my heart. He is one of the most generous, disciplined people I have ever met. He has always been the kind of brother I can speak my heart to. He gives the best advice a brother can. He is honest, critical, and sincere. You just can't ask more."

The actor, who celebrated his 42nd birthday on July 5, also talked about his comeback project and said that he has finished shooting for the film and it will be released on OTT soon.