Zayed Khan opens up on his dad Sanjay Khan's rumoured affair with Zeenat Aman: 'It was happening in every actor's house'

Here's how Zayed Khan reacted to his father Sanjay Khan's rumoured relationship with Zeenat Aman. Sanjay and Zeenat were also reportedly married for around a year before their marriage was annulled.

Sanjay Khan and Zeenat Aman were paired opposite each other in the 1973 thriller Dhund and the 1980 romantic drama Abdullah, which was also directed by Khan. In the 1970s, the two actors were reportedly in a relationship, but they never confirmed such rumours. In fact, it was also widely reported that Sanjay and Zeenat had tied the knot with each other in 1978 in the presence of two eye-witnesses in Rajasthan and their marriage was annulled a year later in 1979.

Sanjay Khan had married Zarine Katrak in 1966 and the couple have three daughters and one son namely Farah Khan Ali, Simone Arora, Sussanne Khan, and Zayed Khan. In a recent interview, Zayed opened up about his father's rumoured affair with the Hare Rama Hare Krishna actress.

When the Main Hoon Na actor was asked if the reports of his father Sanjay Khan's rumoured relationship with Zeenat Aman caused a turmoil in their home, he said to Zoom, "At that time, the whole industry was the Wild Wild West. It wasn’t just happening in my dad’s house, it was happening in every actor’s house. Every person was highly eccentric except one or two oddballs who were really sincere and grounded; the rest of them...phew! When I was young, I used to see these guys partying and dressing up in those jazzy Versace shirts and their things. It was a whole different era back then. They were real personalities."

There were also media reports that Sanjay Khan had physically assaulted Zeenat Aman, damaging her right eye, at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai in December 1979. Though the actress never directly spoke about this harrowing incident in any of her interviews, the actor denied such reports and called them a well-planned PR attack against him.

Later in 1985, Zeenat tied the knot with actor-director Mazhar Khan after the latter had separated from his first wife Rubaina Mumtaz Khan, who was Dilip Kumar's niece. The two of them remained married until his death in 1998. With Mazhar, she has two sons namely Azaan Khan and Zahaan Khan.

