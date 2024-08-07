'It has taken a while...': Zayed Khan opens up on change in family dynamic after Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's relationship

Zayed Khan shared his opinion on his sister, Sussanne Khan's relationship with Arslan Goni, and his ex-brother-in-law Hrithik Roshan's relationship with Saba Azad.

Zayed Khan has broken the silence on the relationships of his ex-brother-in-law Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad, and sister Sussanne Khan with Arslan Goni. Hrithik married Zayed's sister Sussanne on December 20, 2000, and they got separated on November 1, 2014.

After the separation, Hrithik has been dating actress Saba Azad, and Sussanne is romantically involved with Arslan Goni. Recently in an interview, Zayed spoke about his equation with Hrithik after the divorce, and he also commented on his love life. While speaking to Zoom, Zayed said that his bond with the Fighter actor has remained unaffected.

Commenting on Hrithik-Sussanne's current relationships, Zayed compared it to the popular American sitcom, Modern Family, and said, "We are like the new modern family. It is crazy; there is extreme acceptance from everyone. It has taken a while to get there, but now that it is together, it is beautiful. We all party together, we get together under one roof, and have a ball.”

Did their equation get affected after Hrithik and Sussanne decided to end their marriage? Zayed clarified "Never. We never drifted apart. In fact, we did everything that a brother-in-law should at that time. While it was and when it wasn’t… we were always the same because, at the end of the day, his children are my children. They have grown up in my hands. We are too mature for all of this. There are more important things. It was their choice, and what had to happen, happened."

Zayed also praised Hrithik for always being there whenever he needs advice, "Anytime I am unsure about anything that I have shot and haven’t liked, I would call Duggu (Hrithik Roshan) and ask for his opinion. He is very good. Also, when someone doesn’t need to be nice to you for any reason, they will tell you things objectively, and he is one such person."

