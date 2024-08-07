Zayed Khan admits to taking stardom for granted, reveals what led to his career’s downfall: ‘I went into…’

Zayed Khan talked about what led to the downfall of his career and revealed his father Sanjay Khan's reaction to his choice of films.

Zayed Khan rose to stardom with his role as Laxman in Main Hoon Naa opposite Shah Rukh Khan. However, after this, the actor failed to make a mark in Bollywood and quit films. In a recent interview, the actor has opened up on what led to his career’s downfall.

In an interview with Zoom, Zayed Khan admitted to taking his stardom for granted and said, “I took my stardom for granted and didn’t listen to a lot of people who advised me to do single-hero films. Once you are absorbed by a market, you have to show them that you are able to hold a film on your shoulders. It’s a big responsibility. I wanted to work in big films. I wasn’t bred to do artistic films. I was so much into the action genre that big-ticket action films always got the better of me.”

He further added that multi-starrers hampered his career and said, “When many actors come together, budgets are justified to make them. Probably I went into that too soon. I should have built my brand before going for big-ticket films. I guess I regret that. Some of them didn’t just hit the golden goose. I mean, who won’t sign a film like ‘Blue.'”

Zayed Khan also admitted that his father, veteran actor Sanjay Khan, didn’t agree with his film choices. “He was very miffed with me. We used to have a lot of arguments about that. He had his reservations,” he said. The actor also accepted that since he was young, he thought he “knew it all.”

Zayed Khan, who is the youngest son of Bollywood star Sanjay Khan and nephew of Firoz Khan, is all set to make his acting comeback with the OTT feature film titled The Film That Never Was. The film is scheduled to be released on JioCinema.

