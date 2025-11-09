FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Zarine Khan death: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor arrive at Sanjay Khan's residence to pay condolences

On Saturday, the people who couldn't attend Zarine Khan's funeral came to Sanjay Khan's residence to pay condolences to the departed soul. Among them were the Kapoor sisters- Kareena and Karisma, and Neetu Kapoor.

ANI

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 07:54 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Zarine Khan death: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor arrive at Sanjay Khan's residence to pay condolences
Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor
The final rites of veteran actress Zarine Khan were held on Friday in Mumbai, with close family members and several Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

A day after the funeral, many stars who could not attend the ceremony visited Sanjay Khan's residence to offer condolences. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and their aunt Neetu Kapoor were among those seen arriving at the Khan residence. The actresses appeared emotional as they entered the home, having shared a long friendship with the late actress.

Earlier on Friday, actor Hrithik Roshan was spotted at the funeral along with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their son Hridaan Khan. Actor Bobby Deol also visited the residence to pay his last respects. Zarine's husband, Sanjay Khan, son Zayed Khan, and daughter Sussanne Khan were seen in tears as they bid their final goodbye.

Filmmaker Akbar Khan, younger brother of Sanjay Khan, mourned the demise of Zarine Khan. While talking to ANI, Akbar Khan called his sister-in-law, Zarine Khan, a "dear friend" who often played a lead role in "bringing the families together.""She was not just my sister-in-law, but also a dear friend. Her warmth and jovial nature will be deeply missed. She had a special way of bringing everyone together," said Akbar Khan.

Apart from the Bollywood celebrities, the political leaders also mourned the demise of Zarine Khan. The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, extended his condolences to the family of Zarine Khan. Taking to his X handle, Omar Abdullah wrote, "Just the other day I saw Zarine Khan sahiba's video talking about the chrysanthemum garden in Srinagar when she visited. Today I'm shocked to hear about her demise. I join my father & other family members in sending our heartfelt condolences to Sanjay Khan Sb, Farah, Susanne, Simone, Zayed and the entire family."

Zarine Khan is survived by her husband, actor-director Sanjay Khan, and their children, son Zayed Khan and daughters Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora.

