Zarine Khan death: Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad arrives to pay last respects to Sussanne Khan’s mother; watch

Actor Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan's mother, Zarine Khan, who was the wife of Sanjay Khan, passed away aged 81 after suffering from age-related ailments. As per sources, Zarine Khan, who was the former mother-in-law of Hrithik Roshan, breathed her last on Friday morning at her residence in Mumbai.

As the family dealt with this grave loss, many Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, Saba Azad, and his sister, Pashmina Roshan, arrived to pay their last respects and offer condolences to the grieving family. A video of Saba Azad arriving at Sussanne Khan's mother's home is going viral. It was shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

Following Zarine Khan's passing, Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, Saba Azad, was seen arriving at her home, wanting to pay respects. She was accompanied by Hrithik Roshan's cousin.

For the unversed, Zarine Khan is survived by her husband and four children, Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan.

Zarine’s eldest daughter, Farah Khan Ali, is married to DJ Aqeel; their second daughter, Simone Arora, married businessperson Ajay Arora. Their youngest daughter, Sussanne Khan, was formerly married to actor Hrithik Roshan. Their son Zayed is married to Malaika.

