Zarine Khan death: Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad arrives to pay last respects to Sussanne Khan’s mother; watch

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Imagine it's a World Cup final...': Irfan Pathan flags major DRS flaw, calls for immediate ICC rule change

RCB on sale: Billionaires Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, Manipal's Ranjan Pai, Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla in race for IPL franchise ownership?

After technical glitch at Delhi airport, flight operations affected at Mumbai's international airport, adviso

India’s FIRST reaction to Pakistan nuke testing claims by US President Donald Trump: 'Illegal nuclear activities...'

From Toxic to Ramayan: 5 upcoming Bollywood films set to dominate box office in 2026

Will Hebbal–Silk Board tunnel solve Bengaluru's traffic woes or worsen them?

Over 300 flights delayed as technical snag triggers chaos at Delhi's IGI Airport - Here's what we know so far

Radhika Merchant dazzles in mint-green suit as she joins Ambani clan at Mumbai event, see pics

US tests 'Doomsday' ballistic missile, will it threaten Donald Trump's world peace?

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Brisbane live on TV, online?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

After technical glitch at Delhi airport, flight operations affected at Mumbai's international airport, adviso

After technical glitch at Delhi airport, flight operations affected at Mumbai's

India’s FIRST reaction to Pakistan nuke testing claims by US President Donald Trump: 'Illegal nuclear activities...'

India’s FIRST reaction to Pakistan nuke testing claims...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt t

India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red gown; SEE PICS

India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Zarine Khan death: Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad arrives to pay last respects to Sussanne Khan’s mother; watch

As the family dealt with this grave loss, many Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, Saba Azad, and his sister, Pashmina Roshan, arrived to pay their last respects and offer condolences to Sussanne Khan's family.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 03:45 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Zarine Khan death: Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad arrives to pay last respects to Sussanne Khan’s mother; watch
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan's mother, Zarine Khan, who was the wife of Sanjay Khan, passed away aged 81 after suffering from age-related ailments. As per sources, Zarine Khan, who was the former mother-in-law of Hrithik Roshan, breathed her last on Friday morning at her residence in Mumbai.

As the family dealt with this grave loss, many Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, Saba Azad, and his sister, Pashmina Roshan, arrived to pay their last respects and offer condolences to the grieving family. A video of Saba Azad arriving at Sussanne Khan's mother's home is going viral. It was shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram. 

Following Zarine Khan's passing, Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, Saba Azad, was seen arriving at her home, wanting to pay respects. She was accompanied by Hrithik Roshan's cousin. 

Watch the video here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@viralbhayani)

For the unversed, Zarine Khan is survived by her husband and four children, Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan.

Zarine’s eldest daughter, Farah Khan Ali, is married to DJ Aqeel; their second daughter, Simone Arora, married businessperson Ajay Arora. Their youngest daughter, Sussanne Khan, was formerly married to actor Hrithik Roshan. Their son Zayed is married to Malaika.

READ | Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik under fire again, allegedly threatens Tanya Mittal in viral video, furious fans accuse him of 'crossing all boundaries of respect'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Imagine it's a World Cup final...': Irfan Pathan flags major DRS flaw, calls for immediate ICC rule change
Irfan Pathan flags major DRS flaw, calls for immediate ICC rule change
After technical glitch at Delhi airport, flight operations affected at Mumbai's international airport, adviso
After technical glitch at Delhi airport, flight operations affected at Mumbai's
India’s FIRST reaction to Pakistan nuke testing claims by US President Donald Trump: 'Illegal nuclear activities...'
India’s FIRST reaction to Pakistan nuke testing claims...
From Toxic to Ramayan: 5 upcoming Bollywood films set to dominate box office in 2026
From Toxic to Ramayan: 5 upcoming Bollywood films set to dominate box office in
Will Hebbal–Silk Board tunnel solve Bengaluru's traffic woes or worsen them?
Will Hebbal–Silk Board tunnel solve Bengaluru's traffic woes or worsen them?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt t
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red gown; SEE PICS
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's baby boy joins list of star kids born in November; from Alia-Ranbir's Raha to Abhishek-Aishwarya's Aaradhya
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's baby boy joins list of star kids born in November
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE