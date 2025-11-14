Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health, her mother's cremation: 'Are we as a nation...'

Farah Khan Ali has slammed the paparazzi and media for their insensitive coverage on her mother Zarine Khan's death and Dharmendra's health. "Are we as a nation so insensitive to people. Don’t public figures also have families that have feelings? What happened to humanity", she wrote.

Veteran actor-director Sanjay Khan's wife Zarine Khan passed away on November 7. A few days post her demise, the legendary superstar Dharmendra was hospitalised and his death rumours shocked the nation. Now, Khan's daughter and designer Farah Khan Ali has slammed the paparazzi for their insensitive coverage on her mother's death and Dharmendra's health.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Farah wrote, "My mother passed away 6 days ago and there were some here who were more interested in why she chose to be cremated instead of giving condolences. Dharm Uncle is in hospital and a video of his personal family goes viral." She further added, "Are we as a nation so insensitive to people. Don’t public figures also have families that have feelings? What happened to humanity? Why does every Imbecile out here have an opinion on how others should lead their lives. Tragedy strikes all. When it’s your turn and trust me it will be, there will be others like you hurting you like you hurt us."

After Zarine Khan's funeral, Farah Khan Ali had shut down those asking why her mother was cremated and not buried. On her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "My mother Zarine Khan was a very special woman. Her philosophy of life was to 'Forgive and Forget.' She was kind hearted, loved by all her friends and family and cared deeply for one and all. She was the bond that kept our family together. Born a Parsi, Married as a Muslim and cremated according to Hindu rites. She epitomised Humanity and is someone whose legacy we hope to live."

When a few media portals had announced Dharmendra's demise earlier this week, Hema Malini and Esha Deol had to finally release a statement clarifying his exact health condition, putting an end to his death rumours. Esha wrote on her Instagram "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papas speedy recovery. Esha Deol." On her X account, Hema Malini wrote, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy."

