Zareen Khan reveals how comparison with Katrina Kaif impacted her career, says 'industry didn't give me a chance...'

Actress Zareen Khan finally broke her silence on being compared with Katrina Kaif, and has it helped her in the industry, In 2010, Salman Khan introduced actress Zareen Khan in Anil Sharma's period action drama Veer. The movie has been hyped as the next big Gadar by the director, and it was released when Salman's mania was at its peak. Apart from the impressive trailer, the masses noticed Zareen, and draw similarities with Khan's best friend, co-star Katrina Kaif. By the the time movie was released, and even after that, Zareen had to face the comparisons with Kaif.

Recently, Zareen did a Ask Me Anything session on Reddit and welcomed Redditors' questions by writing, "Hi I am Zareen Khan. I’ve starred in movies like Veer, Ready and Houseful 2. Ask me anything about films, characters, acting, life, my journey, and social topics. Ask away!" A netizen asked her how did the comparison impacted her, and wrote, "Hi Zareen, people compared you a lot with Katrina Kaif in your early days in Bollywood. How did you make it feel, and did it have any impact on the big screen?"

Zareen noticed the question, and she replied, "Hi, So when I entered this industry, I was literally like a lost child since I don't come from a filmy background so it made me feel really happy being compared to Katrina as I was her fan too and found her really pretty. But it backfired on my career as the people of this industry didn't give me a chance to prove my individuality."

Zareen's debut movie, Veer, was released on January 25, 2010. The film opened on a good note, but due to unfavourable reviews, the movie tanked at the box office After Veer, Zareen was seen in Housefull 2 (2012), HateStory 3 (2015), Aksar 2 (2017). She has even done a few Punjabi films with Gippy Grewal, including Jatt James Bond (2014) and Daaka (2019). Zareen's last Bollywood outing was Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele (2021)