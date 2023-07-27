Headlines

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment: Registration begins today at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, check selection process

Zareen Khan reveals how comparison with Katrina Kaif impacted her career, says 'industry didn't give me a chance...'

Noida flood situation: Hindon river to reach danger water level mark soon after heavy rainfall

PM Kisan 14th installment: PM Modi to release Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore beneficiaries today

DNA Special: How eye flu cases are increasing in India, know its causes, symptoms and tips for prevention

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment: Registration begins today at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, check selection process

Zareen Khan reveals how comparison with Katrina Kaif impacted her career, says 'industry didn't give me a chance...'

Noida flood situation: Hindon river to reach danger water level mark soon after heavy rainfall

9 motivational quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam

5 action-packed scenes from Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 trailer 

Players who have hit maximum sixes in ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

Zareen Khan reveals how comparison with Katrina Kaif impacted her career, says 'industry didn't give me a chance...'

Nothing Compares 2 U singer Sinéad O'Connor passes away at 56

Ameesha Patel says she keeps blocking Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on WhatsApp: 'We share father-daughter relationship'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Zareen Khan reveals how comparison with Katrina Kaif impacted her career, says 'industry didn't give me a chance...'

Zareen made her on-screen debut with Salman Khan in Anil Sharma's Veer (2010). The film opened on a good note, but after the first weekend, the movie crashed badly at the box office.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 06:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actress Zareen Khan finally broke her silence on being compared with Katrina Kaif, and has it helped her in the industry, In 2010, Salman Khan introduced actress Zareen Khan in Anil Sharma's period action drama Veer. The movie has been hyped as the next big Gadar by the director, and it was released when Salman's mania was at its peak. Apart from the impressive trailer, the masses noticed Zareen, and draw similarities with Khan's best friend, co-star Katrina Kaif. By the the time movie was released, and even after that, Zareen had to face the comparisons with Kaif. 

Recently, Zareen did a Ask Me Anything session on Reddit and welcomed Redditors' questions by writing, "Hi I am Zareen Khan. I’ve starred in movies like Veer, Ready and Houseful 2. Ask me anything about films, characters, acting, life, my journey, and social topics. Ask away!" A netizen asked her how did the comparison impacted her, and wrote, "Hi Zareen, people compared you a lot with Katrina Kaif in your early days in Bollywood. How did you make it feel, and did it have any impact on the big screen?" 

Zareen noticed the question, and she replied, "Hi, So when I entered this industry, I was literally like a lost child since I don't come from a filmy background so it made me feel really happy being compared to Katrina as I was her fan too and found her really pretty. But it backfired on my career as the people of this industry didn't give me a chance to prove my individuality." 

Here's the conversation

Zareen's debut movie, Veer, was released on January 25, 2010. The film opened on a good note, but due to unfavourable reviews, the movie tanked at the box office After Veer, Zareen was seen in Housefull 2 (2012), HateStory 3 (2015), Aksar 2 (2017). She has even done a few Punjabi films with Gippy Grewal, including Jatt James Bond (2014) and Daaka (2019). Zareen's last Bollywood outing was Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele (2021) 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the women behind success of ISRO missions

What is juice jacking? Know how to protect personal information from fraudsters while using public charger

Dono teaser: Sunny Deol's son Rajveer, Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma unfold 'innocence of love' in debut film

This billionaire's father-in-law is Kargil War hero who lost fingers in combat, now runs small grocery store

Jay Bhanushali calls Barbie 'bawasir', says 'I have not seen such terrible film before'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE