Zareen Khan opens up on being judged as 'another pretty face', says didn't get opportunity to showcase talent

Her debut almost a decade ago in the Salman Khan starrer film 'Veer' was talked about in the media and the Hindi film industry alike. While the film tanked miserably at the box office, she appeared in a few Bollywood projects thereafter, including 'Ready', 'Aksar 2', 'Hate Story 3' and 'Housefull 2', but did not get noticed for it. Yes, we are talking about actress Zareen Khan, who recently opened up about being â€‹treated as just 'another pretty face who cannot act'.

While voicing that she did not get enough opportunities to showcase her acting prowess, Zareen, in a recent interview with SpotboyE said, "I want people to see my potential. Till lately, I was only identified as another pretty face who cannot act, without even giving me an opportunity to showcase my talent. But now, I am doing my bit, reaching out to whomever I can and I feel lucky that there are people out there who still believe in me and want to give me a chance to show my talent. I am happy to work with such people."

"I am not from a film background that a huge line of producers and directors will be outside my house to work with me irrespective of the fact that whether my last film was a hit or a flop. Being a person not belonging to this industry, I have to be very careful with everything that I deliver. It has to be good and I have to take time to gauge a project and not just do for the heck of it, otherwise, after a point, even those projects will stop being offered to me. I am just being very careful in what I present to my audiences," she added.

Earlier, in an interview with Navbharat Times, Zareen had opened up about how the constant comparison to Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif did not work in her favour.

"People come into the industry to create an identity for themselves and not to be someone else's lookalike or shadow. I have struggled to make a place for myself in Bollywood for 11 years, but till date, people tag me as Katrina's lookalike. No filmmaker wants to work with a lookalike or duplicate" she had said in the interview.

Stating that it wasn't just Katrina whom she was likened with, but that she was called a duplicate of a few other heroines as well, Zareen said, "I think I have a universal face. I apparently look like a lot of people. Some call me Pooja Bhatt's resemblance, some say, Preity Zinta, some even state I am Sunny Leone's lookalike. I don't understand why don't I ever look like Zareen Khan to people."

On the work front, Zareen is awaiting the release of her film, 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele'. The movie was originally scheduled to release in 2020 but got delayed due to the pandemic.