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Zareen Khan gets emotional, pens heartfelt note celebrating mom's first birthday after her demise: 'There's constant ache, emptiness in my heart'

Zareen Khan's mother passed away this year in April. On her birth anniversary, the actress got emotional, and she penned a heartfelt note.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 09, 2026, 08:06 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Zareen Khan gets emotional, pens heartfelt note celebrating mom's first birthday after her demise: 'There's constant ache, emptiness in my heart'
Zareen Khan with her mother (Image source: Instagram)
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Actress Zareen Khan remembered her late mother, Parveen Khan, on her first birthday following her demise with a special social media post. Publishing a throwback video of her mother cutting her birthday cake, the 'Veer' actress revealed that she plans to take forward her mother's mission to feed everyone.
"Happy Birthday, Mom (red heart emoji). Making sure everyone ate was like her life mission, and I'll make sure I continue that...Insha Allah! (sic)," Read the text on the post.

For the unaware, Zareen's mother passed away on April 8 this year after suffering from a prolonged illness. 10 days after her mother's demise, the Housefull 2 actress remembered her with a heavy heart.
"'Iinaa lillh wa'iinaa 'iilayh rajiewn (To Allah we belong and to him we shall return)." My Mother, my first love, my best friend, my baby, my world, my everything.... It's been 10 days since you were gone," wrote Zareen on the photo-sharing app.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zareen Khan (@zareenkhan)

"I'm not gonna write some long caption for the world to read bcoz you know exactly what I'm going through right now without you. There's a constant ache and emptiness in my heart which is irreplaceable," she went on to add. 

She wished her mother peace and love in heaven. "Be the Chota baby you always were and enjoy your parents' love in Jannat ...Until we meet again!" concluded the post. Zareen's mother's last rites took place at the Versova Muslim Kabrastan in Andheri West, Mumbai.

Confirming the unfortunate news, Zareen's team had shared a statement saying, "Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return). This is to inform that our beloved Ms Parveen Khan, mother of Zareen Khan & Sana Khan, has departed peacefully to her heavenly abode on the 8th of April. May Allah grant her the highest place in Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen."

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