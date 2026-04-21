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Zanai Bhosle cries as she fulfils Asha Bhosle's final wish, family submerges her in Ganga, granddaughter asks fans to 'pray for her peace'

Asha Bhosle's family bid the final goodbye to her, and submerged her ashes into the Ganga. Asha's granddaughter, Zanai, broke down and penned an emotional note for Ashaai.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 08:16 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Zanai Bhosle cries as she fulfils Asha Bhosle's final wish, family submerges her in Ganga, granddaughter asks fans to 'pray for her peace'
Zanai Bhosle at Asha Bhosle's asthi visarjan
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Zanai Bhosle, the granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, was seen breaking down as she performed the final ritual of Asthi Visarjan of her late grandmother Asha Bhosle in Varanasi. Zanai Bhosle shared a few stories on her social media account from the time of Asthi Visarjan, and also penned an emotional note remembering her grandmother.

Taking to social media, Zanai shared a video wherein her family, along with her, were seen seated in a boat on the river Ganga in Varanasi. The video showed the Bhosle family performing a pooja before immersing the legendary singer’s ashes in the Ganges.

Zanai Bhosle on saying final goodbye to Asha Bhosle

A pooja setup was placed before a beautiful portrait of Asha Bhosle on the boat with her son Anand Bhosle, wife Anuja and daughter Zanai praying. Zanai revealed that the family fulfilled Asha Bhosle’s final wish by immersing her ashes in the Ganga. She wrote, “OM SHANTI. Today, the closest people to Ashaai have done the toughest thing one can do… let go of her in the Ganga, Varanasi, but it was her final wish, and I’m sure she is at peace. I request everyone who loved her to only pray for her peace."

Asha

Ever since the legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away, Zanai has been sharing an umpteen number of posts on her social media account, reflecting on her bond with her late grandmother and also expressing how dearly she has been missing her. During Asha Bhosle’s funeral procession, Zanai was seen breaking down in tears while bidding her grandmother a farewell.

About Asha Bhosle's demise

For the uninitiated, Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 after facing multi-organ failure. She was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai on April 11 due to severe exhaustion and chest infection, as updated by Zanai on her social media account.

Many Bollywood celebrities and personalities from other fields marked their presence at the legendary singer’s funeral procession to bid her a final farewell. Stars like Helen, Aamir Khan, Tabu, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Vicky Kaushal and many others arrived at the funeral. Singers Anup Jalota, Sudesh Bhosle, and Shaan were seen bidding an emotional yet musical farewell to the stalwart singer. Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 93 and left behind a legacy of 83 years.

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