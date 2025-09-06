Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Hosts India thrash China 7-0 in Super 4 to set up final with South Korea
Israel strikes another high-rise in Gaza after warnings to residents, watch viral video here
Zakir Khan takes break from stage shows due to this shocking reason: 'Mann toh mera hai nahi par ab lag raha hai ki...'
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led India starts training in Dubai, head coach Gautam Gambhir sets winning mindset
‘Dream flight’: IndiGo cabin crew welcomes parents onboard in heartwarming viral video, WATCH
Madharaasi: Shankar Shanmugham says Sivakarthikeyan 'stuns as action hero' in AR Murugadoss' commercial entertainer
HAL's ALH Dhruv Fleet faces new safety scare: Time for a design rethink
ZIM vs SL: Disaster for Sri Lanka as batters post second-lowest T20I total; Zimbabwe win by 5 wickets to level series 1-1
Sharjeel Imam moves Supreme Court against HC order denying bail in 2020 Delhi riots case
Sara Tendulkar opens about battling PCOS, reveals how it affected her: 'I was conscious of my...'
BOLLYWOOD
Zakir Khan said that he loves performing live but has decided to prioritise his health over a packed tour schedule.
Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan on Saturday announced that he is taking a "break" from his extensive touring owing to health concerns. Khan shared an Instagram story with The Health Update written at the top of it. The 38-year-old comedian said the impact of his rigorous schedule on his health, adding he has been feeling unwell for a year but felt compelled to keep working.
Zakir wrote, "I've been touring for the last ten years. Though I’m extremely blessed to receive your love and affection, touring this extensively is not good and very healthy. Trying to satisfy everyone you meet, 2-3 shows in a day, sleepless nights, early morning flight, and of course, no timetable for meals. I've been unwell for a year, but I had to work because it was important to do at that time."
Khan said that he loves performing live but has decided to prioritise his health over a packed tour schedule. "I absolutely love being on stage, but I’ll have to take a break now. I don’t wish to do so but I was ignoring this for a year now. But now I feel, before it’s too late, I better take it now. Hence, this time we will do an India tour in limited cities, I won't be able to add more shows, and after doing this special record, I’ve been advised to go on a long break," he added.
In his subsequent post, Khan updated his fans and admirers that he will conduct a limited number of shows during his upcoming India tour, titled Papa Yaar. The comedian's India tour, Papa Yaar will kick-start from October 24 and will be held till January 11, next year. He will perform in various cities like Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bhopal, Udaipur, Jodhpur, and Mangalore.
READ | Kolkata film exhibitors reveal why Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files is not being screened in West Bengal