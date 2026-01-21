FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Zakir Khan shocks his fans, announces temporary retirement from live shows, his last performance on THIS date: 'Main nahi aa paunga'

Zakir Khan has annouced a long break from the live shows, and has annouced his final performance will happen on June 20.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 02:51 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Zakir Khan shocks his fans, announces temporary retirement from live shows, his last performance on THIS date: 'Main nahi aa paunga'
Zakir Khan
Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan on Tuesday announced a long break from live tours during his Hyderabad show. According to Zakir Khan's team, the stand-up comedian has announced a long break from his live shows, reportedly until 2030, citing health issues and personal matters.

The comedian also shared a story on his Instagram handle, hinting at the hiatus on Tuesday afternoon. After arriving in Dubai, he posted an update with a caption confirming the decision's finality. He wrote, "Every show is a celebration till June 20. I won't be able to come to many cities this time, so please make a little extra effort and come to the shows. Thank you for all the love."

Meanwhile, last year Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan made history by becoming the first Indian comedian to perform a Hindi-language show at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden. The comedian, loved across India for his relatable humour and "sakth launda" persona, shared the emotional moment with fans on Instagram.

Calling it a "big day", Zakir wrote about how overwhelming it felt to perform for "6,000 people with Hindi comedy". He went on to thank his friends and team for their support on what he described as a "special milestone". Among those cheering for him were well-known names. He shared that his friend, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, and actor Kal Penn showed up to support him, something that made the night even more special.

Ahead of the show, Zakir's poster lit up Times Square billboards, and he even appeared on US media outlets, marking how big the moment was for Indian comedy. Zakir Khan first rose to fame in 2012 after winning Comedy Central's "India's Best Stand-Up" competition. Since then, he has built a massive fan base both in India and abroad with his stand-up specials like 'Haq Se Single', Kaksha Gyarvi' and others.

