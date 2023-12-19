These veteran actors beat Anushka Sharma, John Abraham to become most beautiful vegetarian celebrities of 2023

Headlines

IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive buy in IPL history, sold to KKR for INR 24.75 crore

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s niece, her family runs Rs 37000 crore company, she’s married to…

Prithviraj Sukumaran says 10 minutes into Salaar, people won't be reminded of KGF | Exclusive

IPL Auction 2024: CSK bags Rachin Ravindra for Rs 1.8 crore

IPL Auction 2024: Chennai Super Kings buys Daryl Mitchell for INR 14 cr, Harshal Patel sold to Punjab Kings

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive buy in IPL history, sold to KKR for INR 24.75 crore

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s niece, her family runs Rs 37000 crore company, she’s married to…

IPL 2024 Auction: Most expensive Indian players in history

Most expensive players in IPL history

Health benefits of walking after eating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Prithviraj Sukumaran says 10 minutes into Salaar, people won't be reminded of KGF | Exclusive

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Hanuman trailer: Teja Sajja-starrer is 'visual treat extravaganza', Prasanth Varma's cinematic universe impresses fans

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

These veteran actors beat Anushka Sharma, John Abraham to become most beautiful vegetarian celebrities of 2023

PETA has awarded veteran stars Jackie Shroff and Zeenat Aman as the Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrities of 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Veteran stars Jackie Shroff and Zeenat Aman have been ardent followers of vegetarianism and a healthy lifestyle. Acknowledging this very stance of him, PETA has also awarded them as the Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrities of 2023. Yes, Jackie and Zeenat left John Abraham and Anushka Sharma behind to win this title. 

In fact, Jackie Shroff received the maximum votes for this award, talking about the same he shares, “I am very thankful to PETA India for this laurel. I have always loved following a healthy lifestyle, and vegetarianism has been a welcomed choice I made. Receiving such a wonderful acknowledgment for the same only makes me feel very humbled. I always advocate to the people that we should leave the world as a better place than it was when we arrived and this award only validates that I am on the right path.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Well, Jaggu Dada has been doing lots of things for the welfare of society. Be it organizing free health check-up camps or giving lifesaving training to people, he surely has been making an earnest effort. Not to forget how he always gifts a plant to anyone he meets, because he believes an Oxygen source is the best present mankind can get. On the film front, he has two projects coming up, namely, Baap and Quotation Gang.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

Actor Jackie Shroff recently left the audience swooning over his latest project Mast Mein Rehne Ka streaming on Amazon Prime. But other than his acting stint, another reason why people celebrate Jaggu Dada is for his philanthropic stance, he has been contributing a significant deed to society. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UIDAI update: Deadline to update Aadhaar details online extended, know how to change address

Meet Bollywood's richest family with net worth of Rs 5259 crore, its not Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchan's, Kapoor's, Roshan's

Meet CEO of India's most valued IT firm with mcap Rs 14 lakh crore; not Shiv Nadar, Narayana Murthy

Sam Bahadur box office collection: Vicky Kaushal's film crosses Rs 100-crore mark, actor pens victory note with pride

Meet one of world's richest men, once a delivery boy, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, more wealth than Ratan Tata, Adani

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE