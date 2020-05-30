Zaira Wasim returns to Twitter amidst new controversy, states 'I'm just a human'

Zaira Wasim received flak online after her controversial posts. She had then temporarily deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts, leaving people wondering. However, Zaira is back on both the platforms and the reason she left them, as Zaira states, is became she's 'just a human'.

"Because I’m just a human, like everyone else, who’s allowed to take a break from everything whenever the noise inside my head or around me reaches it’s peak :)," wrote Zaira while reactivating her Twitter account. A user had questioned, 'Why did she (Zaira) deactivate her account?"

Here's her tweet:

Because I’m just a human, like everyone else, who’s allowed to take a break from everything whenever the noise inside my head or around me reaches it’s peak pic.twitter.com/BMar06jIXl — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) May 30, 2020

Zaira had quoted the Quran and tweeted, “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin” -Qur’an 7:133.” Her tweet did not go down with many and they attacked her for justifying the locust attacks.

Soon after, Wasim's fans began also trending #IStandWithZaira, defending her tweet. Zaira, formely known as the 'Dangal' and 'Secret Superstar' actress, who was last seen in Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood movie 'The Sky Is Pink', quit Bollywood and acting, stating that she was not happy since it interfered with her faith and religion.