This 16-year-old gave India's highest-grossing woman-led film, grossed Rs 900 cr; beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Shraddha

DNA TV Show: How Champai Soren switchover may affect Jharkhand political landscape

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: CAS releases detailed judgement on Indian wrestler's plea; check full verdict here

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber spotted during testing, new details revealed; will launch by…

Britain's 'Bill Gates' Mike Lynch goes missing after luxury yacht sinks off...

DNA TV Show: How Champai Soren switchover may affect Jharkhand political landscape

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

Top electric scooters with largest storage capacity

9 must-watch Bollywood films to lift your mood

9 popular actors who suddenly disappeared from industry

ट्रक ड्राइवर सोशल मीडिया पर बना सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

7 rarest reptiles in world

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Superstar who died at 42, still earns Rs 900 crore a year decades after death; Aamir, Mithun, Shammi Kapoor copied him

Actor who gave India's first Rs 100 crore hit, broke Sholay's record; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Rajinikanth

Actress whose glamour ruined her, debuted with smash hit, is missing for 35 years, vanished after Dawood tried to...

Bollywood

Bollywood

This 16-year-old gave India's highest-grossing woman-led film, grossed Rs 900 cr; beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Shraddha

This film tells the story of a young girl, portrayed by Zaira Wasim, who was a gifted singer.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 06:57 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

This 16-year-old gave India's highest-grossing woman-led film, grossed Rs 900 cr; beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Shraddha
Image credit: YouTube/Screenshot
Bollywood has produced some films that have received global acclaim, winning hearts not only in India but across the world. One notable low-budget film not only won hearts but also performed exceptionally well internationally.

Despite being made on a budget of Rs 15 crore, it managed to earn about Rs 912 crore worldwide. The lead actress of this film chose to leave Bollywood after starring in two hit movies. The movie in question is Secret Superstar, which was released in 2017. Zaira Wasim, who was just 16 years old at that time, played the lead role, with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao producing the film. Advait Chandan directed the movie, and it featured performances by Aamir Khan, Meher Vij, and Raj Arjun.

Secret Superstar tells the story of a young girl, portrayed by Zaira Wasim, who is a gifted singer. She uploads her singing videos on YouTube while wearing a mask to keep her identity hidden due to personal issues. The film beautifully depicts her struggles and received immense love from audiences, making it one of Bollywood's highest profit-grossing films.

Following the success of Secret Superstar, Zaira Wasim appeared in The Sky is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. However, before the release of this film, Zaira announced her decision to quit acting to follow her faith, Islam. Her career began with the blockbuster Dangal in 2016, and she later starred in Secret Superstar (2017) and The Sky is Pink (2019).

