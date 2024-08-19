This 16-year-old gave India's highest-grossing woman-led film, grossed Rs 900 cr; beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Shraddha

Bollywood has produced some films that have received global acclaim, winning hearts not only in India but across the world. One notable low-budget film not only won hearts but also performed exceptionally well internationally.

Despite being made on a budget of Rs 15 crore, it managed to earn about Rs 912 crore worldwide. The lead actress of this film chose to leave Bollywood after starring in two hit movies. The movie in question is Secret Superstar, which was released in 2017. Zaira Wasim, who was just 16 years old at that time, played the lead role, with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao producing the film. Advait Chandan directed the movie, and it featured performances by Aamir Khan, Meher Vij, and Raj Arjun.

Secret Superstar tells the story of a young girl, portrayed by Zaira Wasim, who is a gifted singer. She uploads her singing videos on YouTube while wearing a mask to keep her identity hidden due to personal issues. The film beautifully depicts her struggles and received immense love from audiences, making it one of Bollywood's highest profit-grossing films.

Following the success of Secret Superstar, Zaira Wasim appeared in The Sky is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. However, before the release of this film, Zaira announced her decision to quit acting to follow her faith, Islam. Her career began with the blockbuster Dangal in 2016, and she later starred in Secret Superstar (2017) and The Sky is Pink (2019).