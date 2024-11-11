Sonakshi Sinha posted a video from the pickleball court where she was spending time with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal.

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who recently got married, are having a great time together and often share cute moments with their fans. On Sunday, Sonakshi posted a sweet moment from their fun weekend on her Instagram.

The Dabangg actress posted a video from the pickleball court where she was spending time with her husband, Zaheer. In the clip, Sonakshi can be seen adjusting the camera to capture their game, but what followed was a sweet and funny moment.

Zaheer, aiming the ball at her, recreated a famous scene from the movie Hum Aapke Hai Kaun. The scene, featuring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, shows Salman's character hitting Madhuri with a marigold flower.

Zaheer recreated the scene by hitting Sonakshi with the pickleball. Sonakshi, clearly surprised, shared the video with the caption, "Cue music - didi tera devar deewana," referencing the iconic song from the film.

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, 'Kakuda' is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.

