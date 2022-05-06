Zaheer Iqbal opens up on dating rumours with Sonakshi Sinha, reveals Salman Khan's advice

File Photo

For quite some time, Bollywood actors Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha had been rumoured to be dating. While Zaheer made his feature debut with Notebook, Sonakshi made hers with Dabangg in 2010. Zaheer and Sonakshi have denied rumours of their connection on several occasions. Zaheer has responded to their relationship rumours in an interview with IndiaToday.in, revealing that he no longer cares about rumours.

Zaheer Iqbal addressed the rumours about him dating Sonakshi Sinha. He said, "Now it has been so long, I don't even care. I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It's good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that."

Zaheer further said, "But it is a part and parcel of this industry. I knew it way before I joined the industry. I knew that actors go through this because I have a few friends who are a part of this industry. (Salman)bhai has always told us that aisa bohot log likhenge (people will write), don't pay too much attention to it. So, I really don't pay attention to that."



On the work front, Zaheer Iqbal made his Bollywood debut with Notebook, opposite Pranutan Bahl. The film did not perform well at the box office. His second picture, Double XL, however, has tremendous hopes. He will appear in the film alongside Sonakshi and Huma Qureshi. Apart from this film, it is said that Zaheer has joined Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.